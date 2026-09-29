India bowling coach hails the impact of star batting pair Rohit and Virat

Guwahati, Sep 29 (IANS) With around 600 One-Day Internationals behind them, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma make a huge presence in the Indian squad and add massive pedigree to the team.

Indian team's bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule pointed out that Rohit and Virat's presence made a big impact in the first ODI against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram.

Rohit scored 32 runs in the first ODI while Kohli struck an unbeaten century. Lauding Kohli’s century in the series opener against the West Indies, Bahutule told reporters, “I think he is somebody who's just getting better and better with each series and each game.

“He is somebody who wants to improve despite achieving so much, which is fabulous. And Rohit also being in the side, both of them just get that experience into the side, and I think all the youngsters rub upon.

“And they thrive upon their experience, the conversations they have. It is definitely something which helps the youngsters by their presence.”

India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after a comprehensive win in Thiruvananthapuram, and will look to clinch the series in Guwahati on Wednesday.

While Kohli (139*) and skipper Shubman Gill (110) led the charge with the bat, the game was set up by Kuldeep Yadav in the first innings after the West Indies had got off to a flying start.

The left-arm spinner, who nabbed figures of 4/40 off his 10 overs, kept the visiting batters at bay to restrict the Windies to 295/7. Bahutule believes Kuldeep is key to India’s efforts with the ball, given his diverse range as a spinner.

“Kuldeep has always been a match winner for India. He's performed exceedingly well. His numbers also show that, and he works extremely hard at his game.

“You know, there are certain aspects where he feels that he needs to improve. He will go into the nets, work at it. And there are aspects where he is very confident about because he's been a part of this team for years.

"In fact, now he went for a county stint as well. He bowled a lot of overs there. So he comes into the series well prepared.

“And again, he's a player who every team would want to have because, you know, it's always lively on and off the field. And at the same time, his unique, you know, skills help us to perform in any conditions. And being a spinner, a chinaman bowler definitely adds value to the team.”

However, with each ODI holding added significance in the lead-up to next year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, Bahutule added that India benefits from several options in the spin bowling department.

"With Axar also being around, in the tournaments or series which we play in the coming time, we will be able to assess performances or who can be of utility," he said.

"But, Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja), with his batting skills (and) the experience he gets in, is definitely doing well and I am sure he will be looked at in the coming time."

"For me, he has always been a utility player. He is somebody who can contribute with the bat as well as with the ball. He has definitely improved as a bowler over the last six months."

--IANS

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