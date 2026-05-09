Satya Dev-starrer Rao Bahadur's release pushed to July 3

Hyderabad, May 9 (IANS) The makers of director Venkatesh Maha's upcoming psychological drama 'Rao Bahadu', featuring actor Satya Dev in the lead, has announced that the film will now release worldwide on July 3.

The film was originally supposed to release on June 5 this year.

GMB Entertainment, which is presenting the film, took to its X timeline to make the announcement. It wrote, "A new date. An unforgettable cinema experience. #RaoBahadur in cinemas worldwide from 𝟑𝐫𝐝 𝐉𝐔𝐋𝐘 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔. 𝗥𝗔𝗢 𝗕𝗔𝗛𝗔𝗗𝗨𝗥 / రావు బహదూర్. Remember - "Doubt is a Demon"."

For the unaware, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are presenting the film under GMB Entertainment. The film has been produced jointly by A+S Movies and SriChakraas Entertainments.

Venkatesh Maha, who is the director of the film, has also taken charge of writing and editing the film.

The anticipation around the film continues to grow, especially after the film’s impressive first glimpse and the widely appreciated O Sundari single, which transported audiences into a beautifully recreated vintage era. The song’s timeless melody and elegant visuals played a key role in boosting the film’s early momentum.

In the latest posters that the makers have released, Satya Dev appears in a poised, elderly avatar, clad in royal-purple attire and accessorized like a powerful nobleman. The intricate fan, the layered pearls, and the ornate background all work together to create a strong visual punch. The regal set design and his intense expression together evoke a world steeped in secrets, and psychological complexity.

Deepa Thomas plays the leading lady in this film, while Vikas Muppala, Bala Parasar, Anand Bharathi, Pranay Vaka, and Master Kiran play pivotal roles.

The movie has a solid technical team working on it- Kartik Parmar is handling the cinematography while Smaran Sai has been assigned the task of providing its music. Rohan Singh is taking care of the film's production design.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that 'Rao Bahadur' will not just deliver grandeur, but a narrative that dives deep into legacy, hidden truths, and the haunting echoes of a bygone aristocratic world.

--IANS

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