‘Sasural Genda Phool’ cast reunites, Sham Mashalkar shares glimpse of fun-filled get-together

Mumbai, August 14 (IANS) The cast of the much-loved television show Sasural Genda Phool recently came together for a warm reunion, and were seen singing and dancing their hearts out.

Actor Sham Mashalkar shared glimpses of the get-together on his social media account with the caption, “Jaha char yaar mil jaye wohi .... Sasural Genda phool get together..Lots of fun ,warmth n love.”

The reunion saw the actors enjoying themselves as they sang, danced and played the banjo together.

Among those present at the fun reunion were Sham Mashalkar, Jiten Lalwani, Sooraj Thapar, Dilpti Thapar, Neha Narang, Sadiya Siddiqui, Anita Kanwal, Pooja Kanwal and Shruti Ulfat.

The show's principal leads, Ragini Khanna, who played Suhana, and Jay Soni, who essayed Ishaan, were not part of the latest get-together. Supriya Pilgaonkar, who played the much-loved Badi Maa, also seemed to have given the reunion a miss.

For the uninitiated, talking about Sasural Genda Phool, the show premiered on television on March 1, 2010, and ran for more than two years before concluding on April 21, 2012.

The show was directed by Ravi Ojha and Rakesh Kumar, with Mitali Bhattacharya and Zama Habib credited for the writing.

The storyline revolved around Suhana, a young woman from an affluent family, played by Ragini Khanna, marrying Ishaan Kashyap, played by Jay Soni, who belongs to a middle-class joint family in Chandni Chowk, Delhi.

The series explored how Suhana, who comes from a very different social and cultural background, adjusts to her new family after marriage. Ishaan, in contrast, was portrayed as a grounded and simple man who valued his family and relationships.

What set Sasural Genda Phool apart back then was its treatment of the joint family. At a time when television was dominated by dramatic villains and ‘bahus’, saas-bahu conflicts, conspiracy-filled family drama, Sasural Genda Phool looked like a breathe of fresh air and had a more slice-of-life approach.

The show featured an ensemble cast starting Ragini Khanna, Jay Soni, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Sudhir Pandey, Anita Kanwal, Shruti Ulfat, Sooraj Thapar, Jiten Lalwani, Sadiya Siddiqui, Bhairavi Raichura, Shamma Mashalkar, Neha Narang, Mahesh Thakur, Tapeshwari Sharma, Akshay Sethi, Pooja Kanwal and Ridheema Tiwari.

–IANS

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