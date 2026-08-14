August 14, 2026 3:50 PM हिंदी

'Instead of criticising, support us': Neymar lashes out at ‘negative’ Santos supporters

'Instead of criticising, support us': Neymar lashes out at ‘negative’ Santos supporters

Sao Paulo, Aug 14 (IANS) Brazilian legend Neymar hit back at sections of Santos' home support after being booed during their Copa Sudamericana comeback win over Macara, saying fans who cannot get behind the team during difficult moments should 'stay home'.

The Brazilian forward provided two assists as Santos recovered from an early deficit to beat Ecuadorian side Macara 2-1 in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie at Vila Belmiro on Friday.

However, Neymar's two-assist performance was overshadowed by his reaction to criticism from supporters during the match.

"What I was saying out there is that we were losing 1-0, and I know the fans have been suffering for many years... but if you're going to keep thinking about that and come to the stadium with a negative mindset, it's better to stay home," Neymar told ESPN after the match.

"I told the guy up there: instead of criticising, there's still 60 minutes left to play, support us... encourage us. Then we turn the game around, I come over to get some water, and he's making a heart sign in the stands... It's easy to be a Santos fan like that... Only liking the guy when he's winning," he added.

Santos endured a difficult start as Macara took the lead inside four minutes through Franco Posse. The hosts, however, gradually found their rhythm, with Neymar playing a key role in their response.

The 34-year-old set up Gabriel Barbosa for the equaliser before the break and then delivered another assist from a corner in the 75th minute, with Willian Arao heading home to complete the comeback.

The victory extended Neymar's impressive run of form. He has now contributed 13 goals and eight assists in his last 24 appearances for Santos.

Santos will now travel to Ambato for the second leg next week holding a 2-1 advantage. A draw would be enough for the Brazilian side to progress to the quarter-finals.

--IANS

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