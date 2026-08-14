Riteish Deshmukh on sons Riaan and Rahyl calling him the ‘best father’: ‘You never met my baba'

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Genelia Deshmukh remembered her father-in-law and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh on his 14th death anniversary.

In her heartfelt note, she revealed an adorable conversation between her sons, Riaan and Rahyl, and their father, Riteish Deshmukh. Sharing a heartfelt note for her late father-in-law, Genelia recalled how her sons often tell Riteish, “My Baba is the bestest.” According to her, Riteish has a sweet response to their declaration: “You never met my Baba. He beats your Baba hands down.”

The ‘Force’ actress concluded the emotional note by saying, “We wish they met you,” expressing how much she wishes her sons could have known their grandfather, Vilasrao.

The doting mother also shared a heartwarming video of Riteish walking alongside their sons, Riaan and Rahyl, with the trio folding their hands and offering their respects.

Riteish Deshmukh also remembered his father, Vilasrao Deshmukh, on his 14th death anniversary. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a cherished throwback photograph featuring the two of them along with an emotional note. In the picture, Riteish can be seen sharing a joyful moment with his father as they laugh together.

He wrote in Marathi, saying: “Tumhala jaoon 14 varsh jhaali. Maajhi vanvaas kaahi sampla naahi” (It has been 14 years since you left, but my exile still hasn’t ended).”

For the unversed, Vilasrao Deshmukh was diagnosed with cirrhosis in 2011. In August 2012, his health deteriorated and he was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, where doctors diagnosed him with liver and kidney failure. He was subsequently airlifted to Chennai for a liver transplant.

However, his condition worsened, and he passed away on August 14, 2012, reportedly due to multiple organ failure.

Vilasrao Deshmukh served as the 14th Chief Minister of Maharashtra for two terms, first from 1999 to 2003 and then from 2004 to 2008. He later joined the Union Cabinet, where he held the portfolios of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences.

--IANS

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