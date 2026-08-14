August 14, 2026 3:49 PM हिंदी

Barkha Singh, Aisha Ahmed to celebrate girl power in ‘We Got You, Girl’ trailer

Barkha Singh, Aisha Ahmed to celebrate girl power in ‘We Got You, Girl’ trailer

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Prime Video has unveiled the trailer of its upcoming MX Original series “We Got You, Girl,” featuring actors Barkha Singh and Aisha Ahmed as hosts.

The series promises a fun take on everyday style, beauty and confidence dilemmas, while celebrating the importance of female friendship and support. The trailer shows that the 15-episode series follow a different woman in each episode as she seeks guidance on a personal style, beauty or confidence concern. Barkha and Aisha are joined by etiquette and transformation coach Manik Kaur, who brings her expertise to the makeovers.

Speaking about the show, Barkha said, “There are moments in each of our lives where we just need our girls — whether you’re starting something new, feeling a little unsure of yourself, or simply having a fashion crisis! That’s what made We Got You, Girl so much fun for me. Aisha and my chemistry is natural and warm, so I’m excited for our audiences to be a part of our world when this drops.”

Aisha Ahmed added, “What I love about We Got You, Girl is how relatable it is. We’ve all had moments when we’ve looked at our wardrobe and thought, ‘I have nothing to wear’ or tried something and wondered why it didn’t feel right. The show takes those everyday dilemmas and makes them fun, while also giving you actionable advice. I also love that the transformations are built around the women themselves, their personalities, their lifestyles, and what makes them most comfortable. Barkha and I had such a great time bringing that girl-gang energy to the show, and I can’t wait for our larger girl gangs out there to meet these incredible women.”

The upcoming 15-episode show will premier on August 18, 2026, on Prime Video.

--IANS

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