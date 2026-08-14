Rani Mukerji breaks down in tears as she receives honorary doctorate from La Trobe University

Mumbai, August 14 (IANS) Bollywood star Rani Mukerji was seen emotional and breaking down in tears as she was conferred an Honorary Doctor of Letters by Australia’s La Trobe University.

A video from the ceremony captured the emotional moment as Rani stood on the dais in her academic robes and was formally honoured with the doctorate.

The presenter took the live audience through her career trajectory, highlighting the milestones and performances that have defined her three decades in the industry.

As her achievements were being recounted, Rani appeared visibly overwhelmed and broke into tears. She was seen trying to compose herself as the honour was presented to her, and accepted it with a smile and acknowledged the moment.

The honour was presented to Rani at a special ceremony at Federation Square in Melbourne as part of the 2026 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

La Trobe University recognised her contribution to Indian cinema as well as her humanitarian work and advocacy around social causes concerning women, children and marginalised communities.

For the uninitiated, Rani became the second Indian film personality after Shah Rukh Khan to receive an Honorary Doctor of Letters from La Trobe University.

In a statement, Rani said, “Receiving this honorary doctorate from La Trobe University is one of the most humbling moments of my life.”

She added, “I proudly accept this honour not only as Rani Mukerji, but also as an Indian who is proud to see her culture, her cinema being celebrated here in Australia. I accept it on behalf of every Indian artist who has believed that stories can build friendships between nations. This doctorate becomes another chapter in that story. I have lived a blessed life thanks to you all. I will carry this honour with immense gratitude, profound humility and tremendous pride.”

Over the years, Rani has moved seamlessly between mainstream entertainers and performance-driven films.

From Ghulam, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Saathiya and Hum Tum to Black, No One Killed Jessica, Hichki, the Mardaani franchise and Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, she has repeatedly taken on characters that have challenged strong portrayals of women on screen.

Rani, who made her acting debut as a teenager with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat in 1997, went on to become one of the leading actresses of her generation.

The actress has also been a part of super hits like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Saathiya, Hum Tum, Bunty Aur Babli, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Dil Bole Hadippa!, Talaash amongst many others.

–IANS

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