Partition of Bharat: A remembrance of the Horrors of 1947

New Delhi, August 14: The Partition of Bharat in 1947 was one of the greatest human tragedies of modern times. Millions were killed, displaced and separated from their homes and families, while countless others were subjected to looting, abduction, forced conversion and unspeakable violence.

Some of the most gruesome episodes took place in the Western region (now Pakistan), particularly in the regions of the North-West Frontier Province (NWFP), Balochistan, Sindh and West Punjab. Yet, the suffering of many of these victims has received comparatively little attention in the mainstream historical narratives.

Among those who attempted to document these events was Sikh leader Master Tara Singh, along with a small number of scholars and eyewitnesses. Their accounts preserve testimonies that must not be forgotten.

The stories of Sheikhupura, Thoha Khalsa and Muzaffarabad are among the starkest reminders of the brutality unleashed during those turbulent months. They speak not only of death and destruction, but also of courage, sacrifice and the desperate choices made by ordinary people caught in the violence.

The Sheikhupura Massacre

The following account is attributed to Mr. Ram Nath, Advocate, High Court, formerly of the Sheikhupura Bar.

According to his statement, Sheikhupura had never witnessed a communal riot before Partition. It was regarded as a stronghold of the non-Muslim communities. The last census recorded Muslims at approximately 68 percent, Sikhs at 20 percent and Hindus at 12 percent. The Sikhs were described as the most influential and formidable community in the district.

On 15 August 1947, Muslim officials and prominent non-officials reportedly gave assurances that they would protect the lives, honour and property of non-Muslims. However, following Partition and the exercise of options by government officials, non-Muslim officials were removed. The police force was also predominantly Muslim.

On the evening of 24 August, a curfew was imposed by the District Magistrate. According to the testimony, Muslim military personnel set a house on fire and the following day, continued their operations.

The account describes the subsequent violence as highly systematic. Military personnel allegedly moved through the old Sheikhupura settlement, killing residents while another group looted property and set fire to non-Muslim homes.

At New Ihatas, Hindus and Sikhs were reportedly assembled, with women and men separated. Young women were allegedly singled out while their parents, brothers and husbands were forced to watch. When one young man protested, the men present were reportedly shot.

The most devastating episode, according to the testimony, took place at a Sikh rice factory. Men and women were separated, women were subjected to degrading treatment, and large numbers of men were shot. The statement claimed that by August 26, approximately 10,000 men had been killed and truckloads of young women removed.

These figures and details come from an eyewitness statement and should be understood in that historical context; they warrant a careful examination alongside other contemporary records.

The Muzaffarabad Massacre

The following testimony was given by S. Khazan Singh, son of S. Chain Singh of Village Kotli, Tehsil and District Muzaffarabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

He described an attack on his village by Pathan raiders in October 1947. According to his testimony, around 20 people were killed during the initial assault, while others fled towards the interior of the state.

He stated that the fleeing Hindu and Sikh population was subsequently surrounded by armed raiders and taken towards Domel. Hindu and Sikh families from other villages and towns were also reportedly brought there.

According to Khazan Singh, the men were separated from women and children. He described a subsequent massacre in which large numbers of men were shot and their bodies thrown into the river. He estimated that more than 1,000 people were killed.

He further testified that children were also killed and that he himself was captured and forcibly converted to Islam. He eventually escaped after Pakistani military personnel intervened and took him to Pattan Khurd in the Hazara district.

This testimony is particularly significant because the survivor claimed to have personally witnessed the events and later recounted them in a formal statement.

Thoha Khalsa

Perhaps one of the most haunting stories of the Rawalpindi violence is that of Thoha Khalsa, a small village in Rawalpindi District.

According to contemporary accounts, the village was surrounded by a large armed group during the communal violence. The villagers resisted as best they could but were heavily outnumbered.

Negotiations followed, and a payment of ₹10,000 was reportedly demanded. The villagers paid the amount after receiving assurances that they would not be attacked. According to the account, the attackers returned the following day, demanded further payment and killed around 40 defenders.

With their menfolk unable to continue the defence, the women of the village reportedly gathered and faced an unbearable choice. Fearing capture and the loss of their honour, around 90 women chose to end their lives by jumping into a well. Only three were reportedly rescued.

Their deaths have since become one of the most tragic symbols of the suffering endured by women during Partition.

Remembering the Victims

Partition was not merely a political rearrangement of territory. For millions, it meant the destruction of homes, families, communities and lives that had existed for generations.

The stories of Sheikhupura, Muzaffarabad and Thoha Khalsa remind us that behind the statistics of Partition were individual human beings—men, women and children who faced extraordinary violence and loss.

Partition Horror Remembrance Day should therefore not be about hatred or revenge. It should be about remembrance, truth and learning.

We owe it to the victims to preserve their testimonies, examine historical evidence honestly and remember the suffering of all communities affected by Partition.

History cannot be changed. But it can be remembered honestly. Those who forget the horrors of the past risk repeating them.

Remember the victims. Preserve their stories. Learn from the tragedy. Never again.

(Mohisha Tuli is a student of Mass communication and Journalism and currently pursuing Post Graduation from a reputed university.)