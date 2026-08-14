Anil Kapoor's anniversary wish for daughter Rhea: You bring out the best in each other

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Veteran actor Anil Kapoor compiled a lovely wish for his younger daughter Rhea Kapoor and son-in-law Karan Boolani as the two completed 5 years of marital bliss on Friday.

Praising their bond, Anil shared that Rhea and Karan bring out the best in one another.

Dropping a fun photo of the lovebirds on his Instagram Stories, Anil penned, “Five years, and so much life built together. From starting as friends to the life you both have created today, it’s been so special to watch your journey unfold. You bring out the best in each other, complement each other so naturally, and make a pretty wonderful team. (sic)."

"Happy 5th anniversary, @rheakapoor & @karanboolani. Love you both, God bless. (Red heart emoji)," the 'Animal' actor went on to add.

Rhea also commemorated her anniversary with a sweet social media post for her husband.

The 'Veere Di Wedding' maker treated her Insta Fam with unseen photos from one of their getaways and penned the caption, "happy 5 my love, as long as you’re with me it’s TUTTO BENE....17 summers with you and...to go! (sic)"

Talking about their love story, Rhea first met filmmaker Karan on the sets of the movie 'Aisha' back in 2010. While Rhea's sister, Sonam Kapoor, was the leading lady in the movie, Karan was working on the drama as an assistant director.

Their friendship soon transpired into love, and the couple dated for many years, before finally tying the knot in August 2021 in an intimate ceremony at Anil’s Juhu bungalow.

Coming to Anil's professional commitments, he will next be seen in a crucial role in Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated drama "King", directed by Siddharth Anand.

Backed by Gauri Khan, Siddharth Anand, and Mamta Anand under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, the project will also feature Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles.

--IANS

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