Sarmin Sultana earns call-up as Bangladesh announce 15-player squad for SL T20Is

Dhaka, April 25 (IANS) Bangladesh have drafted top-order batter Sarmin Sultana into their squad for the upcoming women’s T20I series against Sri Lanka, with Fargana Hoque making way in the 15-member group.

The squad announcement came as soon as the ODI leg of the home series concluded in Rajshahi on Saturday, where Sri Lanka clinched the three-match series 2-1. Bangladesh will now aim to regroup and address concerns, particularly with the bat, after an inconsistent showing in the 50-over format.

Sarmin, who is yet to make her T20I debut, earned a recall to the ODI side earlier this year after a long gap but had a modest return, scoring 42 runs across three outings. Despite that, the selectors have backed her inclusion as they look to bolster the top order ahead of a crucial stretch in the shortest format leading to the Women’s T20 World Cup.

The batting unit is expected to once again rely heavily on skipper Nigar Sultana, along with Sobhana Mostary and Sharmin Akter, all of whom showed glimpses of form during the ODI series. Hoque, who has been left out, featured in just one match and managed 11 runs.

On the bowling front, Bangladesh appear relatively settled. Young pacer Marufa Akter is set to spearhead the attack with the new ball, while left-arm seamer Fariha Trisna could play a key role, especially on the more responsive surfaces in Sylhet.

The spin department will once again be marshalled by vice-captain Nahida Akter, alongside Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun and Fahima Khatun. The quartet will be keen to deliver improved performances after struggling to maintain pressure in ODIs.

The T20I series takes on added importance, as it is expected to be Bangladesh’s final assignment before they depart for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in England, starting June 12. The side had earlier secured qualification emphatically, winning all seven matches in the qualifying event held in Nepal.

Squad: Nigar Sultana (captain), Nahida Akter (vice-captain), Dilara Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Fahima Khatun, Sharmin Akter, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sarmin Sultana, Marufa Akter, Fariha Trisna, Sultana Khatun, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Juairiya Ferdous.

--IANS

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