Sargun Mehta breaks down in tears over Ravie Dubey’s role in ‘Ramayana’: ‘Cannot stop crying’

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Actress Sargun Mehta has expressed her overwhelming emotions over her husband Ravie Dubey’s journey as Lakshman in the upcoming epic “Ramayana.”

The actress shared a heartfelt note, saying she was filled with pride, gratitude, and happiness while witnessing his dedication and hard work for the much-awaited project. Recently, Sargun took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses of Ravi Dubey from the grand trailer launch event of the film held in Delhi. She posted a series of pictures and videos from the special occasion and celebrated her husband’s journey as part of the much-awaited epic.

Sharing her emotions, Sargun wrote, “My heart is so full I can't type till I stop crying and I can’t currently stop crying. Cannot wait for the world to witness the trailer on 24th July 2026. Thank you to the man who put us here. who showed faith in us. Hamaare pyaare @castingchhabra. Indebted to you forever Jai Shree Ram. just with every breath I want to thank god for being so kind. “Yeh iskey Tapp ka fal hai. Ravi.”

At the trailer launch event, Ravie Dubey became emotional while talking about his experience of portraying Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The actor described the opportunity as a divine blessing and expressed his gratitude for being chosen to play such an important character. During his speech, he shared his respect and affection for his co-stars, referring to Ranbir Kapoor as “bhaiya” and addressing Sai Pallavi as “Mata Sita.”

Ravie was quoted as saying, “Shri Ram chunte hain, aur jab Shri Ram chunte hain, to bhaav bhi wahi dete hain, sadhan bhi wahi dete hain, sansaadan bhi wahi dete hain, himmat bhi wahi dete hain (Shri Ram chooses, and when He chooses, he also provides the sentiment, the means, the resources, and the courage to play the character).”

"Shri Ram chose Nitesh ji and my brother Ranbir, who is portraying the character of Shri Ram. He chose Sai for the role of Mata Sita. Naa jane, yeh kaise ho gaya ki, itne bade naamon mein, itne bade manch pe main yahan khadha hoon. Yeh shayad mere mata pita ke ache karam hai jo ki, mera mahasaubhagya ban gaye aur, yahan Ram katha mein, mein aaj Shri Lakshmi ka patr nibha raha hoon. (“I don’t know how this happened — how I have found myself standing here among such great names, on such a grand platform. Perhaps it is the result of the good deeds of my parents that have turned into my greatest blessing. Today, in this divine story of Ram, I have the immense privilege of portraying the role of Shri Lakshman.”)

Ravi Dubey will be seen portraying the role of Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious adaptation of “Ramayana,” which stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.

--IANS

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