CWG 2026: Harsh Singh wins judo gold with commanding 10-0 victory over Australia’s Joshua Katz

Glasgow, July 31 (IANS) India’s Harsh Singh delivered a sensational performance to win the gold medal in the men’s -60kg judo event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, defeating Australia’s Joshua Katz 10-0 in a one-sided final on Saturday.

Harsh was in complete control from the opening exchange, attacking with precision and defending resolutely to deny Katz any opportunity to score. The Indian built a comfortable lead early in the contest and maintained his dominance until the final buzzer, sealing an emphatic 10-0 victory.

The comprehensive triumph underlined Harsh’s superiority throughout the tournament and added another gold medal to India’s growing tally in Glasgow. His tactical discipline, speed, and accuracy proved too much for the Australian, who failed to register a single point in the title clash.

As the final seconds ticked away, Harsh raised his arms in celebration before the Indian contingent erupted in applause, marking another memorable moment for the country at the Games.

The gold medal is expected to provide a significant boost to Indian judo, highlighting the sport’s steady progress on the international stage and reinforcing India’s growing reputation in combat sports at multi-sport events.

The gold took India's medal tally in the Commonwealth Games 2026 to 19 with five gold, 10 silver and four bronze medals.

Born on May 24, 2003, Harsh Singh has rapidly established himself as a dominant Judoka in the domestic circuit, routinely competing for top honours against the country's best athletes. His consistent podium performances at national rankings and selection trials have earned him standard representation for India on the global IJF World Tour, participating in high-profile international events like the Tokyo Grand Slam, Asian Championships, and Grand Prix events.

He is the second Indian judoka to win a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Friday.

Asmita Dey earlier delivered a strong and focused performance to win the women’s 48kg judo gold medal, defeating Canada’s Heidi Quach 2-1 in a tightly contested final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Thursday.

--IANS

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