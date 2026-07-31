July 31, 2026 10:25 PM हिंदी

CWG 2026: Harsh Singh wins judo gold with commanding 10-0 victory over Australia’s Joshua Katz

Harsh Singh wins judo gold with commanding 10-0 victory over Australia’s Joshua Katz in the final in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

Glasgow, July 31 (IANS) India’s Harsh Singh delivered a sensational performance to win the gold medal in the men’s -60kg judo event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, defeating Australia’s Joshua Katz 10-0 in a one-sided final on Saturday.

Harsh was in complete control from the opening exchange, attacking with precision and defending resolutely to deny Katz any opportunity to score. The Indian built a comfortable lead early in the contest and maintained his dominance until the final buzzer, sealing an emphatic 10-0 victory.

The comprehensive triumph underlined Harsh’s superiority throughout the tournament and added another gold medal to India’s growing tally in Glasgow. His tactical discipline, speed, and accuracy proved too much for the Australian, who failed to register a single point in the title clash.

As the final seconds ticked away, Harsh raised his arms in celebration before the Indian contingent erupted in applause, marking another memorable moment for the country at the Games.

The gold medal is expected to provide a significant boost to Indian judo, highlighting the sport’s steady progress on the international stage and reinforcing India’s growing reputation in combat sports at multi-sport events.

The gold took India's medal tally in the Commonwealth Games 2026 to 19 with five gold, 10 silver and four bronze medals.

Born on May 24, 2003, Harsh Singh has rapidly established himself as a dominant Judoka in the domestic circuit, routinely competing for top honours against the country's best athletes. His consistent podium performances at national rankings and selection trials have earned him standard representation for India on the global IJF World Tour, participating in high-profile international events like the Tokyo Grand Slam, Asian Championships, and Grand Prix events.

He is the second Indian judoka to win a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Friday.

Asmita Dey earlier delivered a strong and focused performance to win the women’s 48kg judo gold medal, defeating Canada’s Heidi Quach 2-1 in a tightly contested final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Thursday.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Sandhya Vishnoi, Akshara secure silver medals; Avanshika and Taniya bag bronze in 2026 U17 World Championships in in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Friday. Photo credit: WFI

U17 Wrestling WC: Sandhya Vishnoi, Akshara secure silver medals; Avanshika and Taniya bag bronze

Tahir Hussain’s life term exposes AAP’s criminal face: Delhi BJP chief (Photo: IANS)

Tahir Hussain’s life term exposes AAP’s criminal face: Delhi BJP chief

Harsh Singh wins judo gold with commanding 10-0 victory over Australia’s Joshua Katz in the final in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

CWG 2026: Harsh Singh wins judo gold with commanding 10-0 victory over Australia’s Joshua Katz

'This gold is for everyone who supported me,' says Asmita Dey after winning gold medal in the judo competition in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

CWG 2026: 'This gold is for Yogi-ji,' says Asmita Dey after judo triumph

Journalists' indictment before Bangladesh’s ICT ‘politically motivated’: Rights body (File Image)

Journalists' indictment before Bangladesh’s ICT ‘politically motivated’: Rights body

Balochistan: Four civilians killed, one injured in drone strike by Pak forces (File Image)

Balochistan: Four civilians killed, one injured in drone strike by Pak forces

Rights body raises alarm over workers’ safety after twin incidents in Balochistan (File Image)

Rights body raises alarm over workers’ safety after twin incidents in Balochistan

'Photographer' makers release lyrical video of intense track 'Maayangal Maayangal' from film! (Photo Credit:IANS/PR)

'Photographer' makers release lyrical video of intense track 'Maayangal Maayangal' from film!

Four dead in Broad Peak avalanche, veteran climber Nirmal Purja among six missing (File image)

Four dead in Broad Peak avalanche, veteran climber Nirmal Purja among six missing

Adani Group Chairman donates Rs 11 crore to Assam Flood Relief Fund: CM Sarma

Adani Group Chairman donates Rs 11 crore to Assam Flood Relief Fund: CM Sarma