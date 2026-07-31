Rights body raises alarm over workers’ safety after twin incidents in Balochistan

Islamabad, July 31 (IANS) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Friday strongly condemned the deaths of at least 34 coal miners in a methane gas explosion near Balochistan’s capital Quetta and the killing of as many as seven labourers by unidentified armed men in Kech district of the province.

The remarks came after the two separate incidents that raised concerns about the safety and security of workers across the province. In one incident, a methane gas explosion at a coal mine in the Sorange area near Quetta claimed the lives of 34 miners. Rescue operations are still underway to recover the remaining miners trapped under the debris, local media reported citing the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Friday.

In a separate incident, bodies of six of seven men abducted earlier this week were found with bullet wounds on Thursday, The Balochistan Post reported citing police. One of the victims was reportedly shot dead shortly after the abduction, while six were taken to an undisclosed location.

Expressing grave concern over the incidents, the HRCP said, "While these tragedies stem from different causes, both underline the vulnerability of workers in Balochistan whose lives continue to be lost to violence, unsafe working conditions and systemic neglect. We call for a swift, impartial investigation into the killings in Kech to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice. Equally, the devastating mine explosion in Quetta highlights the urgent need to strengthen occupational health and safety standards."

"Pakistan cannot continue to treat workplace safety as an afterthought," it said, adding that every worker has the "right to life, dignity and security."

Meanwhile, the bodies of 34 miners have been recovered so far after Thursday's explosion, as methane gas accumulated in the mine in the Sorange area. Officials said that 41 miners were in the mine when the incident took place, Pakistani daily 'The Express Tribune' reported.

Teams from the mines department, rescue services and the district administration have been conducting rescue operations to recover the remaining trapped miners.

Chief Inspector of Mines Muhammad Atif was quoted by Dawn as saying that the blast was believed to have occurred due to the accumulation of methane gas at a depth of around 4000 feet, causing a fire and gathering of hazardous gases in the mine. He stated that the majority of coal mine explosions in Balochistan took place due to the presence of methane gas.

--IANS

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