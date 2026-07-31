'Photographer' makers release lyrical video of intense track 'Maayangal Maayangal' from film!

Chennai, July 31 (IANS) The makers of director Ashraf's haunting survival thriller 'Photographer' on Friday released the intense, powerful track 'Maayangal Maayangal' from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The track has been rendered by Varun N R with additional vocals by Vijay P and Ramya Chakravarthi. The song, which has been set to tune by Rajkumar Chandrasekaran, shows a photographer trapped in a jungle being hunted down by a criminal who looks menacing.

Directed by filmmaker Ashraf, Photographer has been produced by S Abdul Basit under the banner of ABS Entertainments.

Starring pilot-turned-actor Ashraf, who had earlier made an impression with 'Ra' (2014), alongside Janani, the film, sources say, will be a psychological survival mystery thriller that will blend human obsession, emotional scars, and eerie suspense to offer audiences a deeply immersive experience.

They point out that the film's plot would be a layered one and that it would both have mystery and emotional intensity. Sources say actors Karunakaran and Aadukalam Naren will be seen in pivotal roles in the film. Apart from Ashraf, Karunakaran and Naren, the film will also feature a number of gifted actors including Uriyadi Siva, Devi Mahesh, JP Jay, Vela Ramamoorthy, Nizhalgal Ravi, and Vetrivel Raja.

Sources close to the unit of 'Photographer' say that the film will revolve around the character of Veera, a troubled and obsessive photographer determined to prove his worth in a world that has long dismissed him.

Driven by ambition and haunted by an emotional past, Veera ventures deep into the mysterious reserve forest of Mathikettan Solai to capture an elusive natural phenomenon that could transform his life forever. However, what begins as a quest for validation gradually spirals into a haunting battle for survival, where reality blurs with illusion and the wilderness begins to reveal an unsettling presence of its own, they add.

The film’s technical crew comprises cinematography by Rayeez Ahmed, music by Rajkumar Chandrasekaran, editing by RC Pranav, and stunts choreographed by Dinesh Subbarayan.

--IANS

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