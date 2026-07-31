Journalists' indictment before Bangladesh’s ICT ‘politically motivated’: Rights body

Paris, July 31 (IANS) A leading international human rights organisation has strongly condemned the recent indictment of several journalists and a blogger before Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), describing the move as "politically motivated."

The statement came after the ICT prosecution on July 27 filed formal charges against former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 40 others in a crimes against humanity case linked to the 2013 crackdown on the Hefazat-e-Islam rally at Shapla Chattar in Dhaka.

Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) called for the immediate withdrawal of charges against Bangladeshi journalists Shahriar Kabir, Mozammel Haque, Farzana Rupa, and blogger Imran H. Sarker, warning that criminalising journalistic work poses a serious threat to press freedom.

The rights body urged that all proceedings before the ICT be conducted through independent, impartial, credible, and internationally recognised standards of investigation and judicial process.

Stressing that genocide and crimes against humanity are among the gravest crimes under international law, the JMBF said that such charges must be brought only on the basis of "direct, credible, and legally admissible evidence".

"Presenting journalism, news reporting, television programming, editorial decisions, blogging, or the peaceful expression of opinions as international crimes without specific evidence establishing individual criminal responsibility is deeply alarming and poses a serious threat to the rule of law, justice, freedom of the press, and freedom of expression," it added.

JMBF asserted that gathering news, publishing investigative reports, producing analytical television programmes, blogging, or expressing opinions in the public interest can never, in themselves, constitute criminal offences.

"Independent journalism is one of the fundamental pillars of a democratic society. Criminalising journalists and bloggers for carrying out their professional activities not only undermines press freedom but also creates a severe chilling effect on investigative journalism and freedom of expression," it noted.

Citing international human rights law, the rights body said that every individual has the right to a fair trial before an independent, impartial, and competent tribunal and must be presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law.

"If any human rights violations or international crimes were committed during the events of 5–6 May 2013 at Shapla Square, they must be investigated and prosecuted through an independent, impartial, credible, and internationally recognised judicial process. However, portraying journalists and a blogger as international criminals solely because of political retaliation and their professional work is contrary to international human rights standards and seriously undermines the credibility of the justice system," said Shahanur Islam, Founder President of JMBF.

The JMBF called on the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Independence of Judges and Lawyers, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), and the wider international human rights community to closely monitor these judicial proceedings in Bangladesh.

"Justice can only be achieved through evidence-based prosecutions, independent courts, the rule of law, and full respect for freedom of the press and freedom of expression," it noted.

--IANS

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