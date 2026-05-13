Sarah Taylor joins England men’s Test setup for New Zealand series

London, May 13 (IANS) Former England wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Taylor is set to become the first woman to work with the England senior men’s side after being appointed fielding coach for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand.

Taylor, widely recognised as one of the best wicketkeepers ever, male or female, will serve as the short-term fielding coach during the home series while regular coach Carl Hopkinson is busy with the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

This role is another milestone in Taylor’s coaching career, which has grown through various positions in county and franchise cricket, including with Sussex County Cricket Club and Manchester Originals. She has also collaborated closely with the England Lions alongside former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff during the winter.

Rob Key, England’s managing director of men’s cricket, confirmed the development while unveiling the squad for the Lord’s Test against New Zealand. He also praised Taylor’s behind-the-scenes influence.

"I just think she's one of the best in the business at what she does. She's been outstanding, and she's worked a lot with Andrew Flintoff and Ed Barney (performance director). They can't speak highly enough of her. So from what we can see, she's one of the best in the business," Key said.

Taylor’s arrival comes at a critical moment for England’s red-ball team following a disappointing Ashes series in Australia, where poor fielding cost them dearly. The team dropped 11 catches during the series, and there was growing criticism over the decision to travel without a dedicated fielding coach.

To address these issues, England reappointed Carl Hopkinson after the Ashes, along with bringing back bowling coach Troy Cooley. However, Hopkinson’s commitments in the IPL gave Taylor the opportunity to step into the role for the upcoming New Zealand series.

"We've been thoroughly, unbelievably impressed with (Taylor) and the way that she goes about her business. Carl Hopkinson, as is the nature of the cricket world that we have at the moment, is working with the Mumbai Indians. He has a lot of stuff that he does for them, so we'll still use him at some point, just not for this series," Key stated.

Taylor’s reputation as a player remains strong. During her 13-year international tenure with England women, she earned 226 caps and was a key player in England’s victory at the 2017 Women’s World Cup. Her skilful glove work, quick reflexes, and tactical intelligence made her one of the top cricketers of her era.

As she prepares to enter the men’s Test environment for the first time, her appointment marks a notable coaching milestone and highlights the growing overlap between men’s and women’s cricket expertise at the highest levels.

--IANS

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