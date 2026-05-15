May 15, 2026 7:31 PM हिंदी

Indian diaspora in Netherlands 'excited' over PM Modi's visit, hails partnerships in new sectors

Indian diaspora in Netherlands 'excited' over PM Modi's visit, hails partnerships in new sectors

Amsterdam, May 15 (IANS) The Indian community in the Netherlands expressed its excitement about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the country on Friday while hailing the country's enormous rise in the last decade.

PM Modi, on the second leg of his ongoing official visit, will be visiting the Netherlands from May 15-17. During the visit, he will be meeting the Netherlands King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Prime Minister Rob Jetten. Various agreements forming part of the strategic partnership will be exchanged between the two nations during PM Modi's visit.

“We are very excited to be living in the Netherlands for the last two years. We are happy to see such a large Indian community. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting us here. We are also planning to meet him,” a member of Indian diaspora told IANS ahead of PM Modi's arrival in the Hague.

“When I talk about partnership, I think there is already quite a very, let's say, extraordinary partnership going on with our bilateral trade being more than 28 billion and the Netherlands being the fourth largest FD investor in India,” another member of the Indian community mentioned.

He added, “But what fascinates me more is the sector that we are now exploring. This time, we are talking about sustainable energy, we are talking about semiconductor innovation, we are talking about water management. So I think it is quite promising. The future looks quite strong..."

He highlighted that “India now is not only participating in the world forums, but taking it to the next level by leading the global economy.”

"We are very excited...I think both countries can give a lot to each other. This will be a very important visit by PM Narendra Modi. The Netherlands, although it is a small country in terms of population and in terms of area, can give us a lot. And we can also give a lot to this country…..people here are also aware that India is a developing country and there is a big market in the future,” stated another member of the Indian diaspora.

–IANS

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