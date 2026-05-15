May 15, 2026 7:32 PM हिंदी

Substantive outcomes will add further vigour to India-UAE friendship: PM Modi

Substantive outcomes will add further vigour to India-UAE friendship: PM Modi

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the agreements signed between India and the United Arab Emirates would add “further vigour” to bilateral ties, after the two countries inked seven major agreements spanning energy, defence, technology, infrastructure and investments during his brief stopover in the Gulf nation.

Sharing his remarks on social media platform X, PM Modi described the outcomes of the visit as “substantive” and said they would strengthen the growing India-UAE partnership across strategic sectors.

“Substantive outcomes, which will add vigour to the India-UAE friendship,” the Prime Minister mentioned.

During the visit, India and the UAE signed seven agreements aimed at deepening cooperation in energy security, defence manufacturing, advanced computing, maritime infrastructure and investments.

One of the major agreements was a strategic collaboration between Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company to strengthen India’s energy security and expand strategic petroleum reserves.

The partnership is also expected to create opportunities for cooperation in India’s LNG and LPG infrastructure sectors.

The two sides also signed a strategic agreement for the long-term supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), aimed at boosting India’s energy security amid rising global demand and market volatility.

In the defence sector, both countries agreed on a framework for a Strategic Defence Partnership focused on defence manufacturing, military training, maritime security, cyber defence, innovation and secure communication systems.

Another key development was the proposed ship repair and maritime infrastructure cluster project at Vadinar in Gujarat, which is expected to support the government’s Make in India initiative and strengthen India’s maritime ecosystem.

India and the UAE also signed an arrangement on skill development in ship repair to enhance the capabilities of India’s maritime workforce and position the country as a global hub for skilled shipbuilding and repair professionals.

In the technology sector, the two nations agreed to establish an eight Exaflop supercomputer cluster involving India’s Centre for Development of Advanced Computing and UAE-based G42.

Additionally, the UAE announced investment commitments worth $5 billion across Indian infrastructure and financial institutions, further strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

--IANS

pk/uk

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