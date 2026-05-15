MCA unveils packed schedule for T20 Mumbai League and inaugural women’s edition

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Friday announced the fixtures for season 4 of the T20 Mumbai League and the inaugural T20 Mumbai Women’s League, with 30 matches scheduled to be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium from June 1 to 13.

The two-week cricket carnival will feature several international stars, IPL and WPL players, along with emerging talents from the city.

The tournament will begin with a high-profile double-header on June 1. In the opening afternoon match, Bandra Blasters, featuring Yashasvi Jaiswal, will take on the Shardul Thakur-led Eagle Thane Strikers. The evening clash will see Tushar Deshpande’s Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals face Sarfaraz Khan’s Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs.

The men’s competition will feature eight teams playing five league-stage matches each, with the top four teams advancing to the semi-finals scheduled for June 11. The final will be played on June 13 at 7 PM.

The inaugural T20 Mumbai Women’s League will begin on June 2 and feature three teams — SoBo Mumbai Falcons, Thane Sky Risers, and Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs. The opening match will see Saima Thakor-led Thane Sky Risers take on Sayali Satghare’s SoBo Mumbai Falcons.

Each women’s team will play four league-stage matches, with the top two teams qualifying for the final to be held on June 13 at 2 PM.

The men’s league-stage matches will be played at 2 PM and 7 PM, while women’s matches will begin at 9.30 AM.

The league is expected to feature several marquee clashes involving India stars such as Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, and Tushar Deshpande. Emerging talents, including Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, and Abhigyan Kundu, will also be in action.

The women’s tournament will showcase players such as Sayali Satghare, Saima Thakor, Humairaa Kaazi, teenage sensation Ira Jadhav, Simran Shaikh, Sanika Chalke, and Vrushali Bhagat.

MCA president Ajinkya Naik said: “The announcement of the fixtures sets the stage for what promises to be a world-class cricketing spectacle at the Wankhede Stadium. The league will bring together some of the finest players in the game alongside Mumbai’s emerging talent, giving young cricketers a valuable opportunity to compete and share the stage with established stars. At the same time, fans can look forward to two weeks of high-quality and exciting cricket as we continue to strengthen Mumbai’s cricketing ecosystem through both the men’s and women’s competitions.”

Rajdip Gupta, chairman of the League Governing Council, added: “With 30 matches scheduled across the men’s and women’s competitions, the fixtures set the stage for an exciting and competitive season at the Wankhede Stadium. With a strong mix of experienced players and emerging talent, the league will continue to provide young cricketers with valuable exposure and an important platform for development. Fans can expect high-intensity cricket and several exciting contests throughout the tournament.”

Since its inception in 2018, the T20 Mumbai League has emerged as one of India’s leading domestic franchise-based T20 tournaments and has contributed to the rise of several players to the IPL, domestic cricket, and the national team.

The launch of the women’s competition marks another significant step in strengthening Mumbai’s cricketing structure by providing a dedicated platform for women cricketers.

--IANS

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