Sangram Singh set for historic Asia Championship MMA clash against Pakistan’s Abid Ali in Kuala Lumpur

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Indian MMA star and Commonwealth Heavyweight champion Sangram Singh is set to create history once again as he prepares for his fourth professional MMA bout at the Malaysia strike MMA championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

In a landmark moment for Indian mixed martial arts Sangram will become the first Indian fighter to compete for the prestigious Asia Championship title.

The highly anticipated bout is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 19, where Sangram Singh will face experienced Pakistani MMA fighter Abid Ali who has already secured several victories in international MMA competitions.

Interestingly Sangram Singh began his MMA journey against another Pakistani fighter Ali Raza Nasir at the GAMMA International Fighting Championship in Tbilisi, Georgia where he secured a dominant second-round victory. Now his fourth MMA appearance will once again see him face a Pakistani opponent on the international stage.

Between these two bouts Sangram defeated Tunisian fighter Hakim Trabelsi in the Netherlands before the fight could reach the second round.

Most recently he created history in Buenos Aires Argentina by defeating French fighter Florian Caudier in just 1 minute and 45 seconds becoming the first Indian to win an MMA fight in Argentina.

Speaking about the upcoming challenge Sangram said, “I may not know much about Abid Ali’s age right now, but I know he is an experienced fighter who has won many MMA bouts. Representing India at the Malaysia Strike MMA Championship for the Asian Championship title is a matter of immense pride for me.”

Sangram further revealed that he will compete in the 83–89 kg weight category for this bout. He acknowledged the pressure surrounding an India-Pakistan sporting contest but added that the challenge excites him even more.

“Whenever India and Pakistan compete, emotions are naturally high because fans from both countries always want their side to win. There is pressure but there is also excitement. This is a huge challenge for me and I am preparing with complete focus” Sangram Singh, Indian Wrestler added.

--IANS

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