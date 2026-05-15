May 15, 2026 7:32 PM हिंदी

‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ Public Review by IANS: Ayushmann, Rakul, Sara & Wamiqa’s comedy leaves audience unimpressed

‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ Public Review by IANS: Ayushmann, Rakul, Sara & Wamiqa’s comedy leaves audience unimpressed

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Sara Ali Khan starrer comedy "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do" which released in cinemas on 15th May, has opened to disappointing reactions from the viewers.

In an exclusive interaction with IANS, viewers from multiple theatres in Mumbai shared their views on the film.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, one of the audience members from a Gaiety Galaxy theatre in Bandra called it a "one-time watch" and "average".

He shared, "It is an average movie. There is nothing special in it. It has the same love angles shown in most of the Bollywood movies. While the actors were good, the script was extremely weak."

Another one from the same theatre said, "It is not too great. It is a one-time watch. The comedy is also not that great; however, you can watch it with your family. Sara's acting was not good, but Wamiqa and Rakul were still okay."

One more viewer added, "It is not as good as the previous movie. You cannot go and watch it with the family. The comedy was also not that great. Except for the first song, the music of the film was also not good.”

While most of the reactions were negative, some of the members from the audience liked the second half of "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do” as compared to the first half.

There were not many reactions about the music, but a select few gave the "Roop Di Rani" track a thumbs up.

When compared to the Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Bhumi Pednekkar's 2019 release, one of the cinephiles did not find the sequel matching the expectations created by the original.

However, some of the members of the audience had a different opinion. One of the cinema lovers lauded the social message provided via the movie that "one should not believe everything that they see".

"Pati Patni Aur Woh Do" enjoys a massive star cast with Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh as the leads.

Made under the direction of Mudassar Aziz, the supporting cast of the laughter ride includes Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Vishal Vashishtha, Guneet Singh Sodhi, Durgesh Kumar, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Shireesh Kumar Sharma, and Deepika Amin, along with others.

--IANS

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