May 10, 2026 11:25 AM हिंदी

Sara Ali Khan reveals she was interested in Rakul Preet's character in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'

Sara Ali Khan was interested in Rakul Preet's character in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Actress Sara Ali Khan admitted that she was extremely interested in her co-star Rakul Preet Singh's character from their forthcoming laughter ride 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, it was Ayushmaan Khurrana who first disclosed that Sara was excited about Nilofer, a character played by Rakul in the movie.

They were asked, "When there are multiple leads in a movie, it happens that an actor finds another role more interesting. Did it happen to any one of you?

Reacting to the question, Ayushmann made the revelation that Sara was extremely interested in Rakul's character Nilofer.

"Sara thinks, Nilofer has the best lines", he shared.

Confessing to the same, Sara added that while she loved the character, she also believes that Rakul has done a tremendous job, absolutely justifying her casting in the role.

Praising Rakul for her comic timing, she shared, "I love Nilofer. I simply love her on the script level, but actually, now seeing what Rakul has done, she is so good in the film, she is so funny that I think whatever happened, happened for the best. But in another world, yes, I would like to play Nilofer."

Meanwhile, previously, Rakul, who has already worked with Ayushmann in the 2022 medical comedy “Doctor G”, said that it's just easier to work with friends.

She shared a statement saying, “I think what felt different this time reuniting was that there was an ease of working because obviously it's not your first time and you know the way an actor or a director approaches the film and their scenes and I think that comfort and ease really helps in having a good time on set so absolutely yes familiarity does change your approach of as it makes it simpler and more fun and you know you're already friendly with everybody, so I think it's just easier when you work with friends.”

Backed by T-Series and B R Studios, "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do" is slated to reach the cinema halls on May 15 this year.

--IANS

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