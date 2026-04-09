April 09, 2026 10:15 AM हिंदी

Saqib Saleem calls his ‘asli Kaptaans’ his guiding force on 38th birthday

Saqib Saleem calls his ‘asli Kaptaans’ his guiding force on 38th birthday

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) As he turned 38, actor Saqib Saleem shared a post filled with gratitude for his “asli Kaptaans” his parents and sister Huma Qureshi.

Saqib took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images of himself. The first was a BTS from his latest release, “Kaptaan”, where he is dressed as a police officer. He added the text overlay, which read: “Before I became Kaptaan on screen, I was trained by the real ones at home.”

He then shared a picture featuring him with his father and added text, which read: “The first Kaptaan I ever knew, still reporting to him, always.”

Saqib then shared a picture with his mother and wrote: “The strongest Kaptaan I know. No uniform, no badge, still runs with the whole system.

He then posted a picture with Huma, whom he tagged as the “Maharani” as he wrote: “Main ab Kaptaab bana hoon, yeh toh pahele se hi Maharani hai.”

Lastly, he added a picture with his pet and said: “The most loyal squad I’ve got.”

For the caption, the actor mentioned: “Another year older, still learning from the ones who’ve always led the way. Mere asli Kaptaans. And Thank you so much to all of you guys for all the wishes and for making my birthday all the more special with so much love for Kaptaan. Grateful for each one of you.”

Saqib’s show “Kaptaan” follows SSP Samar, who fights gang wars in Jwalabad, then faces Kabir, a former admirer turned foe. Duty, family, and reputation clash in a fierce power struggle testing his legend and the line between justice and revenge.

Talking about Saqib, he made his debut in 2011 with the romantic comedy film Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. He was then seen in films such as Bombay Talkies and Race 3, Dishoom.

--IANS

dc/

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