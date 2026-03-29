Sanya Malhotra channels her inner Kajol as she grooves on 'Zara sa Jhoom lu main' amidst snow

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" is one such movie, whose every song, character, and dialogue is inked in the memory of movie buffs.

Proving the Bollywood celebs are also in love with "DDLJ", actress Sanya Malhotra was seen recreating the popular song from the film, "Zara sa Jhoom lu main" in her latest Instagram Stories.

Standing in the middle of the snow, the 'Mrs' actress was seen grooving to the track featuring SRK and Kajol.

"Zara sa Jhoom lu main" has been crooned by Asha Bhosle and Abhijeet Bhattacharya.

Recently, as "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" completed 30 years of release, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol unveiled the bronze statue of their characters Raj and Simran at London’s Leicester Square.

It must be noted that "DDLJ" is the first-ever Indian film to be honoured with a statue at Leicester Square, joining other cult characters from historic films, such as Harry Potter, Mary Poppins, Paddington, and Singin' in the Rain, as well as Batman and Wonder Woman.

Coming to Sanya, she recently started the shoot for her romantic thriller "Sundar Poonam".

She took to her official Instagram handle and gave an insight into the puja ceremony. Her post included photos of the clapboard, the aarti, along with some candid stills of Sanya with her co-stars from her next.

“#SundarPoonam It begins,” Sanya wrote the caption.

Made under the direction of Pulkit, "Sundar Poonam" also stars Aditya Rawal in a significant role.

The project was announced as part of the Prime Video 2026 slate.

It is believed that the movie is based on the 2025 honeymoon murder case, where an Indore-based businessman was killed during a trip to Meghalaya shortly after marriage.

In addition to "Sundar Poonam", Sanya will also be seen in the upcoming dark comedy “Toaster”. The Rajkummar Rao starrer will premiere on Netflix on April 15.

--IANS

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