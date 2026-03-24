Sanya Malhotra begins shooting for romantic thriller titled ‘Sundar Poonam’

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Actress Sanya Malhotra has commenced shooting for her upcoming romantic thriller titled Sundar Poonam.

Taking to Instagram, Sanya shared a peep into the auspicious beginning of Sundar Poonam, sharing a series of moments from the film’s puja ceremony. The actress posted glimpses of the clapboard, pictures of herself performing the aarti, and candid frames with her co-stars.

For the caption, she wrote: “#SundarPoonam It begins.”

Directed by Pulkit, Sundar Poonam, which also stars Aditya Rawal, was announced as part of the Prime Video 2026 slate.

The first look of was unveiled on Monday and it shared a glimpse of the crime thriller, which is reportedly inspired by a real-life incident.

The film reportedly is inspired by the 2025 honeymoon murder case, involving the killing of an Indore-based businessman during a trip to Meghalaya shortly after marriage.

In other news, Sanya on March 14 dropped glimpses of the Griha Pravesh pooja of her new house. She was seen performing the pooja in the company of her parents and friends.

For the caption, she wrote: "Har Har Mahadev...Years of dreaming, working, learning and growing. Iss ghar ki har deewar mujhe yaad dilayegi ki patience aur faith ka result kitna sundar ho sakta hai. And through it all meri family and friends ka trust was always my biggest strength. This is more than just a house. It’s a little piece of my journey. Welcome to my ghar. (sic)."

The actress was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a romantic comedy film written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. It stars an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in lead roles, alongside Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi in supporting roles.

She will next be seen in Vivek Das Chaudhary's forthcoming laughter ride, "Toaster", co-starring Rajkummar Rao.

Sanya made her debut with a supporting roles in the sports film Dangal starring Aamir Khan. She was then seen in films such Patakhaa, Badhaai Ho, Photograph, Shakuntala Devi, Ludo, Pagglait, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Kathal, Mrs. , Jawan and Sam Bahadur to name a few.

--IANS

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