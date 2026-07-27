‘Sanjeevani’ fame Gurdip Punj wishes her ‘main man’ Arjun Punj on his birthday

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actress Gurdip Punj, best known for her role in the medical drama 'Sanjeevani', penned a heartfelt birthday note for her husband, actor Arjun Punj on July 27.

Taking to her social media account, Gurdip shared a carousel of family and vacation pictures featuring the couple and their children. Along with the post, she wrote, "Happy birthday my main man....my rest... my home...my love."

The first picture shows Gurdip affectionately resting her head on Arjun's shoulder as the couple smiles for the camera.

The second picture is an in-flight selfie of the two, while the third captures them enjoying a day at the beach in Dubai with the iconic Ain Dubai in the backdrop.

Another picture from the carousel features the couple posing with their children during a family outing.

For the uninitiated, talking about Gurdip and Arjun's love story, it began on the sets of the hit medical drama 'Sanjeevani', where they met and fell in love. The couple tied the knot in 2006 and are parents to two children.

Talking about the show, in 'Sanjeevani', Gurdip portrayed Dr. Juhi Singh, one of the lead doctors in the popular medical series.

She shared screen space with Mohnish Bahl as Dr. Shashank Gupta, Gaurav Chanana (later Mihir Mishra) as Dr. Rahul Mehra*, Iravati Harshe as Dr. Smriti Gupta, Sanjeet Bedi as Dr. Omi Joshi, and Rupali Ganguly as *Dr. Simran Chopra.

For the uninitiated, Arjun Punj played Dr. Aman, Years later, the real-life couple reunited on screen in 'Diya Aur Baati Hum', where Gurdip essayed the negative role of Maya, while Arjun portrayed an Anti-Terrorism Squad officer during the show's hijack track.

Arjun, meanwhile, has been part of shows including 'Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki', 'Yeh Dil Sun Raha Hai' and 'Naagin', among many others.

–IANS

rd/