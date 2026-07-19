Sanjay Mishra calls winning National Award, the pinnacle of appreciation for an actor

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Mishra, who has won the National Award for Best Supporting Actor for his work in the streaming film ‘Bhakshak’, has reacted to his big win at the 72 National Film Awards.

The actor said that winning a National Award is the pinnacle of appreciation for any film artist in the country.

Sanjay Mishra said, "Ek actor ko bas itna hi chahiye hota hai ki use achhi kahaniyan aur achhe kirdaar milte rahen. Aur jab us safar ko Rashtriya Puraskar jaise bade samman se nawaza jaaye, toh ek abhineta ke liye usse badhkar kuchh nahi ho sakta (As an actor, all you really hope for is to keep getting good stories and meaningful characters to play. And when that journey is recognised with an honour as prestigious as the National Film Awards, there can be no greater feeling for an actor)”.

He further mentioned, “Main iss samman ke liye dil se aabhari hoon. ‘Bhakshak’ ek bahut zaroori film hai. Pulkit, Red Chillies Entertainment aur Netflix ka dil se shukriya karta hoon. jinhone is kahani ko itni imaandari aur himmat ke saath logon tak pahunchaya. Yeh samman poori ‘Bhakshak’ ki team ka hai (I am deeply grateful for this recognition. Bhakshak is a very important film, and I would like to sincerely thank Pulkit, Red Chillies Entertainment & Netflix for bringing this story to audiences with such honesty and courage. This recognition belongs to the entire team of ‘Bhakshak’)”.

‘Bhakshak’ was widely celebrated for its fearless storytelling and nuanced exploration of a deeply relevant social issue. Sanjay Mishra's restrained yet powerful performance brought remarkable depth and empathy to Bhaskar, making him one of the film's most memorable characters.

The film was produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Pulkit.

--IANS

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