May 15, 2026 7:30 PM हिंदी

Anusuya Bharadwaj's character in Virat Karrna's pan Indian film 'Nagabandham' revealed!

Anusuya Bharadwaj's character in Virat Karrna's pan Indian film 'Nagabandham' revealed! (Photo Credit: Nik Studio/X)

Hyderabad, May 15 (IANS) The makers of director Abhishek Nama's much-awaited mythological action drama 'Nagabandham', featuring actor Virat Karrna in the lead, have now revealed that actress Anusuya Bharadwaj plays a character called Leelavathi in the film.

Taking to its social media timelines to share Anusuya Bharadwaj's look in the film on the occasion of her birthday on Friday, the production house Nik Studios wrote,

"A fierce woman led by echoes not her own. Happy Birthday to our 'Leelavathi' aka @anusuyakhasba. #NAGABANDHAM In Cinemas Worldwide On July 3rd. #AbhishekNama #KishoreAnnapureddy @Nishithareddy85 @nikstudiosindia @AbhishekPicture @ViratKarrna @NabhaNatesh."

For the unaware, Iswarya Menon and Nabha Natesh play the female leads in the film, which is slated to hit screens worldwide on July 3 this year.

Sources close to the unit of the film, which has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs, have pointed out that the film is a dream project of director Abhishek Nama.

The movie features an impressive ensemble cast that includes Jagapathi Babu, Jayaprakash, Murali Sharma, and B.S. Avinash in supporting roles.

The movie explores the hidden secrets of India’s ancient Vishnu temples, specifically focusing on the sacred practice of Nagabandham. Inspired by recent treasure discoveries at temples like Padmanabhaswamy and Puri Jagannath, the story dives into the captivating mythology surrounding these divine locations and the enigmatic rituals designed to safeguard them. The film brings these age-old mysteries to life with a fresh, modern narrative.

Cinematography for the film is by Soundar Rajan S, while Abhe and Junaid Kumar have provided the music. The film's dialogues have been written by Kalyan Chakravarthy, with Santosh Kamireddy handling the editing. Ashok Kumar has contributed as the art director of the film.

'Nagabandham' is to be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The film, which is fast taking shape as an epic adventure, has the tagline "The Secret Treasure."

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026: As a bowling unit, it is vital to stick to tight lines, says LSG pacer Shami

IPL 2026: As a bowling unit, it is vital to stick to tight lines, says LSG pacer Shami

IPL 2026: Akash, Samad, Mukul come in as LSG elect to bowl first against CSK, Johnson, Gurjapneet included

IPL 2026: Akash, Samad, Mukul come in as LSG elect to bowl first against CSK, Johnson, Gurjapneet included

Mallika Sherawat recalls her Cannes debut with Jackie Chan: They called it too much

Mallika Sherawat recalls her Cannes debut with Jackie Chan: They called it too much

Kamal Haasan: Every Rupee spent must serve the film and not merely the appearance of scale! (Photo Credit: Kamal Haasan/Instagram)

Kamal Haasan: Every Rupee spent must serve the film and not merely the appearance of scale!

Nitin Gadkari reacts to Shekhar Suman’s query on Marathi language controversy: Every language should be proud of its culture

Nitin Gadkari reacts to Shekhar Suman’s query on Marathi language controversy: Every language should be proud of its culture

Seamus Coleman to leave Everton at the end of season after 17 years (Credit: Everton/Instagram)

Seamus Coleman to leave Everton at the end of season after 17 years

India added record 15.3 GW of new solar capacity in January-March this year: Report

India added record 15.3 GW of new solar capacity in January-March this year: Report

Substantive outcomes will add further vigour to India-UAE friendship: PM Modi

Substantive outcomes will add further vigour to India-UAE friendship: PM Modi

Sangram Singh set for historic Asia Championship MMA clash against Pakistan’s Abid Ali in Kuala Lumpur

Sangram Singh set for historic Asia Championship MMA clash against Pakistan’s Abid Ali in Kuala Lumpur

US pharma sector critically dependent on Chinese supply chains, warns report

US pharma sector critically dependent on Chinese supply chains, warns report