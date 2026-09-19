Sandra Bullock pens heartfelt note for sister Gesine: My very own North Star

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Hollywood star Sandra Bullock penned a heartfelt note for her sister Gesine, calling her “my very own North Star” and dedicating her latest film “Practical Magic 2” to their bond of sisterhood.

Sandra took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images and video featuring her and Gesine. She said she is lucky to call her “my sister.”

“A love letter to my very own North Star. This film is about sisterhood, and the filmmakers and I wanted to dedicate it to each of our sisters,” Sandra wrote.

She added: “For me, that meant dedicating it to my sister, Gesine. Through every chapter, and every chaotic ‘idea’ I had, to every ‘whoopsie’ I made, she has been there patiently waiting for me to

‘finish up.’”

Sandra went on to share: “Growing up beside me, reminding me who I am, and somehow always knowing telepathically when I needed her. I was the Gilly to her steadfast Sally, then and forever. And that yummy, “Jet’s Jet black chocolate cake“ in the film, was created by Gesine for Diane. I’m so lucky I get to call you my sister. I love you more than words can say.”

“Practical Magic 2” is a romantic fantasy directed by Susanne Bier. The film is based on the 2021 novel The Book of Magic by Alice Hoffman. The sequel to Practical Magic.

The film stars Sandra, Nicole Kidman, Dianne Wiest, and Stockard Channing reprising their roles from the previous film, alongside new cast members Joey King, Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña, and Solly McLeod.

The first installment, which was released in 1998, had Bullock and Kidman play sisters Sally and Gillian Owens, descended from a long line of witches.

Raised by their aunts after their parents' death from a family curse, the sisters are taught the uses of practical magic as they grow up. Years later, they must use their magic to destroy the evil spirit of Gillian's abusive boyfriend before it kills them.

--IANS

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