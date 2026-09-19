Munmun Dutta gives a glimpse of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ sets when nobody’s shooting: It looks haunted

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Actress Munmun Dutta, best known for playing Babita Iyer in the long-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, gave fans a glimpse of the show's sets when there is no shooting.

The actress, taking her fans through the familiar Gokuldham surroundings and reflecting on her long association with the show, seemed to have become emotional.

Munmun shared a glimpse of the set when it was completely empty, showing the elaborate interiors. In the video, she jokingly wrote, “Sets look haunted eh when not at work.”

In the video, Munmun is seen walking around the set between shoots and revisiting places that have been part of her journey for years.

Sharing the glimpse, Munmun wrote,I take walks here in between shots,

relive all the memories and I realise

that I have actually grown up on this set

And how blessed I feel. Using the song, ‘Saawan Beeto Jaaye’, in another portion of the post, she wrote, And THIS SONG will remain forever etched in my heart. I still shed a tear or two listening to this.”

She also shared a Polaroid-style picture of herself from the set and wrote, “Somewhere between melancholy and peace.”

Talking about the actress on the professional front, Munmun has been associated with the sitcom since its inception 18 years ago, and plays Babita Krishnan Subramaniam Iyer.

Speaking to IANS during the press conference marking the show's 18-year milestone, Munmun also had spoken about the contribution of the women in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

“Sometimes women don't get that much importance. I am not saying it happens here, but it does happen in some places. We bring a lot to the show and to our characters. The women in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' are equally important,” she told IANS.

–IANS

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