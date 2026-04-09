April 09, 2026 7:48 PM हिंदी

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has a special advice for Aditya Dhar & Ranveer Singh after watching 'Dhurandhar 2'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has a special advice for Aditya Dhar & Ranveer Singh after watching 'Dhurandhar 2'

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Amidst the overwhelming success of "Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge", filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has shared his views on the movie through his latest social media post.

Calling out the section of the film fraternity who termed "Dhurandhar" as "propaganda", the 'Animal' maker penned on his official X (Previously known as Twitter) handle, "Writers & actors built careers on propaganda, and the industry stayed quiet like cats. Now the same clan mock Dhurandhar. You don’t get to call yourself liberal if your first instinct is to Mock. Don’t know when truth started getting labeled as propaganda...... strange times. (sic)"

Sandeep Reddy Vanga also had some serious advice for filmmaker Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh on how to deal with haters.

"COMING TO THE POINT..... I want to tell @AdityaDharFilms & @RanveerOfficial yeh kaala drishti aise nahi jaayega... Muthi bhar ke laal mirch se kaam nahi chalega.... poora khet jalana padega Watched #Dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge last night.... Outstanding film," he went on to share.

Appreciating the encouraging words of the 'Arjun Reddy' maker, Aditya Dhar reciprocated the love in the comment section, saying, "Mere Pyaare Sandeep, I genuinely love the way you stand your ground and give it back when it matters. There’s a real honesty and belief in that and it’s something I truly respect. I’ve always looked up to how you back your cinema without any doubt or noise. That kind of conviction reminds all of us to trust our voice and just go for it. Give my love to the Legend Prabhas sir! Big love and all the best for Spirit. Really looking forward to it. And if there’s ever anything I can do, I’d genuinely love to help a brother. Thanks. again! (sic)"

In the meantime, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is presently busy with his much-talked-about next "Spirit", with Prabhas as the lead.

--IANS

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