May 30, 2026 11:19 PM हिंदी

Asian Games: Antim, Nisha Dahiya, Mansi Ahlawat lead India's wrestling squad as WFI women's trials end in Delhi

Antim, Nisha Dahiya, Mansi Ahlawat lead India's wrestling squad as Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) women's trials end in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo credit: WFI

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) The Indian women's wrestling squad for the upcoming Asian Games 2026 took definitive shape on Saturday as the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) concluded its highly anticipated selection but controversial trials at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi.

Top grapplers, including Antim, Nisha Dahiya, Manisha, Mansi Ahlawat, Dipanshi, and Priya, delivered commanding performances on the mat to win gold in their respective weight categories, booking their spots to headline a formidable national team.

The women's 53kg weight class ended up as the most controversial, with Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat losing a contentious bout to Meenakshi Goyat in the semifinals. Vinesh and her husband, Somvir, raised questions over refereeing in the match and said they felt "cheated".

Meenakshi then went on to lose to Antim in another controversial bout and lodged a complaint over officiating in the final.

The trials witnessed intense, high-stakes bouts across all brackets, culminating in decisive victories. In the 50kg division, Dipanshi secured the gold medal, with Priyanshi taking silver. The 53kg category saw Antim clinch gold over silver-medalist Meenakshi, while Manisha earned the 57kg gold against Neha Sharma.

In the 62kg division, Mansi Ahlawat captured gold by overcoming Sarita, who took home the silver. The 68kg title went to Nisha Dahiya after defeating silver-medalist Mansi Lather, and Priya secured the 72kg gold ahead of runner-up Kajal.

“I want to extend my heartiest congratulations to all the wrestlers who have performed brilliantly today and secured their places in the squad. The level of competition at the IG Stadium was exceptional, proving once again that our women's wrestling pipeline is incredibly strong," said Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Sanjay Singh.

"These athletes have shown immense grit and technical brilliance on the mat, and I wish them the very best of luck in their endeavours at the Asian Games. We are confident they will bring immense glory to the nation,” he added.

With the women's selection trials officially concluded, the finalised squad will now head into an intensive preparatory phase to fine-tune their strategies ahead of the continental showpiece. The high-octane action in Delhi has set a positive tone, ensuring India will field a battle-hardened, competitive, and highly ambitious women's wrestling contingent at the Asian Games.

--IANS

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Antim, Nisha Dahiya, Mansi Ahlawat lead India's wrestling squad as Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) women's trials end in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo credit: WFI

Asian Games: Antim, Nisha Dahiya, Mansi Ahlawat lead India's wrestling squad as WFI women's trials end in Delhi