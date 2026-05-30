BJP marks 12 years of Modi govt with nationwide brotherhood campaign

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) As the Narendra Modi government completes twelve years in office on June 7 this year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday launched a sweeping nationwide initiative titled the "Brotherhood Program" (Bhaichara Karyakram) running from June 5 to 21.

The campaign blends patriotism, public service, and awareness drives, positioning the milestone as a celebration of "Twelve Years of Trust, Development, and Public Welfare".

The BJP has underscored these years as transformative, citing achievements in poverty alleviation, farmer welfare, women's empowerment, and cultural preservation.

To amplify the message, a series of media interactions will be held between June 8 and 12, where Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states, and senior BJP leaders will present detailed reviews of the Union government's performance.

Parallel to this, a special outreach effort from June 8 to 14 will see BJP leaders engaging directly with citizens in their Assembly/Lok Sabha constituencies.

These interactions will highlight development initiatives, skill-building opportunities, and welfare schemes.

Signature events such as "Freedom Campaigns", "Progress Path Journeys" (Pragati Path Yatras), and "Developed India Pledge Conferences" (Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sammelans) will form the backbone of the programme, with the ambitious goal of connecting with at least 500 prominent individuals in every district.

A major highlight will be the "Public Welfare Camp" (Jan Kalyan Shivir) in Nashik from June 12 to 20, where eligible citizens will be enrolled in flagship schemes like Ayushman Bharat, PM SVANidhi, and PM Surya Ghar.

Alongside, exhibitions showcasing scientific advancements, workshops on natural farming, and district-level meetings will reinforce the Union government's emphasis on holistic development.

The campaign also integrates environmental and cultural themes.

On June 5 celebrated globally as the Environment Day, the BJP will launch the "One Tree for Mother" (Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam) initiative, while the International Yoga Day on June 21 will be marked with yoga programmes at the "Mandal" level.

To ensure a wide reach, the BJP has formed special teams at the state and district levels, tasked with engaging educational institutions and leveraging social media platforms.

Guidelines promoting environmental conservation and indigenous architecture have also been issued.

BJP leaders assert that this campaign is not merely a commemoration but a strategic effort to strengthen public trust and accelerate India's developmental resolve.

--IANS

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