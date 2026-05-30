Meenakshi lodges a complaint over loss in final, but WFI says results will stand

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) The Asian Games 2026 Trials organised by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) landed into further controversy with Meenakshi Goyat, who defeated Vinesh Phogat to reach the semifinals, raising a stink over her defeat to Antim Panghal in the women's 53 kg final at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi.

Soon after her defeat in the final, Meenakshi lodged a complaint over officiating in the final to Antim. Though the WFI admitted that it has received a complaint, it asserted that the results will stand, and Antim will represent the country in the Asian Games to be held in a couple of months in Japan.

“We have received Meenakshi’s complaint. The committee will review the matter, but as things stand, Antim will represent India in the 53kg category at the Asian Games,” WFI president Sanjay Singh told IANS.

The trials to pick the women's squad for the Asian Games have caused much controversy, with the WFI first refusing to allow Vinesh Phogat, who ended her retirement following the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris and is on a comeback, to participate. He went to the Delhi High Court and finally got relief from the Supreme Court, too, on an appeal by the WFI, and participated in the trials. The WFI allowed her to participate in the 53kg instead of her preferred 57kg weight category.

But the two-time World Championship medallist crashed out in the semifinal and accused the federation of taking measures to prevent her from qualifying. Vinesh and her husband Somvir had also protested the referee's decisions in Vinesh's quarterfinal bout, which she won narrowly 7-6.

“We felt cheated. We challenged many of the decisions, but it appeared that the federation did not want Vinesh to win. The court battle and the entire situation involving the WFI have been mentally exhausting. But Vinesh is resilient—she will return to training, make a strong comeback, and let her performances do the talking,” Somvir Rathee, Vinesh’s husband and coach, told IANS.

--IANS

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