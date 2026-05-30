IPL 2026: Patidar keeps India talk aside, stresses collective responsibility as RCB eye back‑to‑back titles

Ahmedabad, May 30 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar brushed aside questions about a potential return to India’s T20I setup, insisting his focus remains firmly on guiding the franchise to successive IPL titles as they prepare to face Gujarat Titans in the final to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

“I’m not looking forward to any selection regarding India. So, I’m not looking forward to it. I don’t see myself as the T20 captain of India. But at the same time, every captain wants to win the trophies. So last year we did it, but again it’s a new season.

“You cannot keep talking about 2025, what we have done. You have to be more in the present and do whatever best you can to win the title. What has changed from last year? To be honest, I don’t think we have changed anything,” said Patidar in the pre-final press conference.

Patidar, who has scored 486 runs in 14 matches this season, emphasised that RCB’s success has stemmed from a collective mindset rather than reliance on individual stars, as seen from them having eight different winners of the Player of the Match award in the season.

“Before, there were just one or two players the team depended on. But my observation is that every player takes responsibility when he is going to bat or when he is bowling. So I think responsibility is the main word that every individual is thinking about.

“So, responsibility and keenness to do for the team and having the same mindset that we are not here to just play qualifiers and all. We are here to play the finals and win the finals. So I think this mindset has changed.

“Every captain wants to win trophies. We did it last year, but this is a different season. You cannot keep talking about what happened in 2025. We have to stay in the present and do whatever we can to win the title this year,” he added.

Patidar also underlined the importance of RCB’s bowling depth, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar leading the way with 26 wickets this season. “If you want to win this competition, you need a good bowling attack. It is important to take wickets because these days it is easy to score 200 or 220. But defending those totals is more difficult, so you need a better bowling side.

“Both teams have the same strength in that regard. The way both teams have bowled throughout the tournament has been outstanding. When you have top bowlers like Bhuvi and Hazlewood, you still need support from the other bowlers as well.

“The way Rasikh has come in and contributed to the team, providing those breakthroughs, has been important. You cannot win a competition or a match with just one or two bowlers. The way Rasikh has bowled throughout the tournament has been superb, and it has really helped the team.”

Victory on Sunday would mark RCB’s fifth appearance in an IPL final and make them only the third franchise, after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, to win back‑to‑back titles. Patidar further summed up the mood in the camp ahead of the high-stakes summit clash.

“Both teams have done really well throughout the tournament. It will be exciting and challenging for both teams. It is important to know your strength. You cannot compare yourself with other teams. It is more important to focus on your team and how you play throughout the tournament. According to me, it is more important to play to our strength.”

--IANS

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