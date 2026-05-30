Surbhi Jyoti celebrates her & 'the lil one growing inside her' on her 38th birthday bash

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Popular television actress Surbhi Jyoti, who is expecting her first child with husband Sumit Suri, celebrated her birthday cum baby shower on Friday in the presence of her close family and friends.

In the photo posted by Surbhi on her official handle, she was seen flaunting her full-grown baby bump in an adorable pink dress, accompanied by beautiful earrings and light makeup. The 'Qubool Hai' actress's hair was adorned with flowers.

"Celebrating me and the lil one growing inside me (sic)," she captioned the post.

Many of her close friends from the television industry, including actresses Anita Hassanandani, Asha Negi, and Kishwer Merchant, attended the baby shower, celebrating the mommy-to-be.

Surbhi announced her first pregnancy with husband Sumit Suri in February this year with an adorable social media post.

She uploaded an adorable picture of her legs entangled in hubby Sumit's feet with a white pair of tiny shoes placed in between.

Going by the post, their firstborn is expected to arrive by June this year.

"Om, Our greatest adventure begins...Little Love arriving this June (sic)," Surbhi captioned the post.

For the unaware, Surbhi got hitched to businessman Sumit Suri in October 2024. The lovebirds exchanged wedding vows at a hill station in the presence of their family and friends. Surbhi even shared constant glimpses from the vibrant pre-wedding festivities, including sangeet and engagement, on her social media handle.

Some prominent names from the television industry, such as Anita Hassanandani, Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi, and Karan Wahi, were a part of the celebration.

On the work front, Surbhi was recently seen in the show "Seven and a Half Dates", alongside Karan Wahi. The story, screenplay, and dialogues of the drama have been written by Shaalien Malhotra.

The show premiered on the Novice Records Official YouTube Channel on May 24 this year.

--IANS

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