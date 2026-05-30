May 30, 2026 9:41 PM हिंदी

When Rekha recalled how she won over a crazy fan

When Rekha recalled how she won over a crazy fan

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Veteran actress Rekha recalled how she won over a crazy fan. During her appearance on "The Kapil Sharma Show," Rekha shared how she fulfilled an admirer's wish of getting a hug from her.

When Kapil Sharma asked the 'Khoobsurat' actress if she had ever encountered a crazy fan, she replied, "crores".

Recalling a particular incident, Rekha said that once, as she was leaving her residence, a fan lay down saying, "I am ready to die, if you don't step down from the car and hug me".

As Archana Puran Singh asked Rekha how she got rid of him, someone from the audience said, "You must have hugged him."

Leaving everyone surprised, Rekha shared that that is exactly what she did.

"This is what you call true love with a fan. Mera Kuch nahi gaya (I did not lose anything). I gained a fan", said the 'Umrao Jaan' actress.

The daughter of actors Pushpavalli and Gemini Ganesan, Rekha stepped into acting as a child actress in the Telugu films "Inti Guttu" (1958) and "Rangula Ratnam" (1966).

She did her first film as a lead in Kannada titled "Operation Jackpot Nalli C.I.D 999" in 1969.

A year later, Rekha made her Bollywood debut with "Sawan Bhadon" (1970).

She went on to be a part of more than 200 films, with some of her most noteworthy projects being "Umrao Jaan (1981)", "Khubsoorat (1980)", "Khoon Bhari Maang (1988)", "Silsila (1981)", and "Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978)", to name just a few.

During her tenure spanning several decades, Rekha has also received several accolades, including one National Film Award for 'Best Actress' for her role in the movie 'Umrao Jaan'.

Apart from a glorious acting career, Rekha also tried her hand at politics. She served as a Member of Parliament for the Rajya Sabha from 2012 to 2018.

--IANS

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