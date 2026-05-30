May 30, 2026 9:41 PM हिंदी

Vivek Oberoi reveals how he proposed to his wife in full Bollywood style

Vivek Oberoi reveals how he proposed to his wife in full Bollywood style

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Actor Vivek Oberoi popped the big question to his better half, Priyanka, in full Bollywood style.

As television actor Karan Kundrra reached Vivek's jewellery store, Solitario, to buy a ring to propose to his long-time girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash, the 'Masti' actor ended up sharing his beautiful proposal story, which seemed something straight out of a Bollywood movie.

In a BTS video shared on Netflix's social media handle from Karan and Tejasswi's proposal on the show "Desi Bling", Vivek revealed that he convinced his mother-in-law and brother-in-law to send Priyanka to Florence, where he was already waiting for her.

He had arranged a necklace, an outfit, shoes, etc in her hotel room, along with a note to meet him on the bridge across forever.

Sharing the proposal tale in his own words, the Saathiya actor was heard saying, "And I was standing there on the bridge in my tux, with the engagement ring in my hand. I went down on one knee."

For those who do not know, Vivek and Priyanka tied the knot in a traditional South-Indian wedding on October 29, 2010 in Bangalore.

The couple is blessed with two adorable children, Vivaan Veer and Ameyaa Nirvana.

Vivek never shies away from expressing his admiration for his better half whenever he gets a chance.

This Mother's Day, along with his mom, he also penned a gratitude note for his wife for being an anchor in the lives of his kids.

"My wife Priyanka is that anchor for our children Vivaan and Ameyaa. It is the same beautiful cycle being repeated in front of me, and this time I get to experience it from the other side. In the way she listens to our children and the kindness she has planted in their hearts, Priyanka is building their future with the love and patience only a mother can," read his note on social media.

--IANS

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