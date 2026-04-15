Samrat Choudhary takes oath as Bihar's first BJP CM with two deputies from JD(U)

Patna, April 15 (IANS) A historic political shift has taken place in Bihar with Samrat Choudhary taking oath as the 24th Chief Minister of the state, marking the first time a BJP-led government has been formed in the state.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at Lok Bhawan, where Governor Syed Ata Hasnain administered the oath of office and secrecy to Samrat Choudhary.

Shortly thereafter, senior JD(U) leaders Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Vijendra Prasad Yadav were also sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers under the alliance arrangement.

Before taking the oath, Samrat Choudhary visited a Hanuman temple in Rajvanshi Nagar, seeking blessings ahead of assuming office -- an act that underscored both personal faith and the symbolic beginning of a new political chapter.

This transition follows the resignation of former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who moved to the Rajya Sabha, paving the way for a BJP-led leadership in the state.

With this, Bihar has entered a new era of governance under the BJP’s direct leadership for the first time.

Samrat Choudhary entered active politics in 1990 and went on to become the Agriculture Minister in Bihar in 1999.

Choudhary contested from the Parbatta Assembly constituency in 2000 and 2010, winning both elections.

In 2010, he was appointed Chief Whip of the opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

Since 2018, he has emerged as a key BJP leader.

In 2019, under the leadership of Nityanand Rai, he was appointed BJP State Vice President, steadily rising to become one of the party’s most influential faces in Bihar.

Samrat Choudhary gained significant prominence when Nitish Kumar broke ties with the BJP to form a Mahagathbandhan government.

At that time, Choudhary, serving as Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, made a symbolic pledge -- vowing not to remove his 'Muraittha' (traditional turban) until Nitish Kumar was unseated as Chief Minister.

This gesture became a defining moment in his political identity.

In 2023, Samrat Choudhary was appointed BJP State President, further solidifying his leadership role.

When Nitish Kumar later returned to the NDA fold, Choudhary became Deputy Chief Minister -- also taking charge of the Home Department, a first for him.

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, born on January 8, 1957, in Samastipur, comes from a strong political lineage.

His father, Jagdish Prasad Chaudhary, was an influential political figure, which shaped his early exposure to public life.

A postgraduate in History from Patna University, he initially worked at the State Bank of India before transitioning fully into politics.

He began his political career from the Dalsinghsarai Assembly constituency, winning three consecutive terms as MLA.

Though he started with the Congress, his move to JD(U) in 2005 proved decisive.

Over the years, he has held key positions, including party spokesperson and State President.

Known for his clean image and administrative balance, he has been a trusted associate of Nitish Kumar.

His appointment as Deputy Chief Minister further strengthens his stature in Bihar’s political landscape.

Vijendra Prasad Yadav, a towering figure in Bihar politics -- often referred to as the “Chanakya” of Kosi region politics -- continues to wield influence even at the age of 79.

A consistent electoral winner since 1990, he has built a formidable base, particularly in the Supaul Assembly constituency.

A long-time associate of Nitish Kumar, Yadav has been a key strategist and administrator.

In the Kosi region, he is widely regarded as a development-oriented leader. His contributions to strengthening the power infrastructure in districts like Supaul, Saharsa, and Madhepura have been significant.

Under his leadership, the expansion of grid networks and the establishment of new power substations transformed a once power-deficient region into one with improved electricity access.

This political transition marks a defining moment in Bihar’s history.

With Samrat Choudhary at the helm and experienced leaders like Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Vijendra Prasad Yadav as his deputies, the new government faces the crucial task of sustaining development momentum while navigating the expectations that come with this unprecedented shift in leadership.

--IANS

ajk/dpb