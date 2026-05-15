IndianOil-DMRC hydrogen buses to boost clean public transport: IOCL Official

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Hydrogen-powered buses introduced by Indian Oil Corporation Limited and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) here mark a significant step towards clean and sustainable mobility in India, IndianOil Director (Refineries) Arvind Kumar said on Friday.

Speaking to IANS, Kumar said the two hydrogen fuel cell buses handed over to DMRC will operate between Central Secretariat and Kartavya Bhavan, promoting green and environment-friendly public transport.

"Hydrogen-powered buses are a wonderful initiative for green and clean mobility. The hydrogen used in these buses is green hydrogen produced at our R&D centre in Faridabad," he said.

Kumar explained that the buses emit only water, making them completely pollution-free.

"Hydrogen is used in the fuel cell, and the discharge is only water. So it is an environmentally friendly and zero-pollution scenario," he stated.

He added that although the initiative currently involves only two buses, IOCL is expanding its green hydrogen capabilities.

"At Panipat refinery, we are also developing a 10 KTA green hydrogen plant. It is under fabrication and will take some time to commission, but after that, we will take it further into mobility solutions as technology and economics mature,” Kumar said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for adopting cleaner and fuel-efficient technologies, Kumar said advanced low-carbon technologies such as green hydrogen should be actively promoted.

"It is the right initiative. Hydrogen-powered buses are a remarkable step that IndianOil has delivered to DMRC and gradually more such initiatives will come," he added.

According to Kumar, IOCL currently has 15 hydrogen-powered buses under various trial projects across the country.

He added that although the initiative is presently at a pilot stage, IndianOil is steadily expanding its green hydrogen mobility ecosystem.

On concerns related to global energy uncertainty and crude oil supplies amid tensions in the Gulf region, Kumar said India continues to face pressure in securing crude oil at the right price and at the right time.

"There is pressure on us because around 89 per cent of India’s crude oil requirement is imported. We have to continuously rebalance and re-navigate supply equations,” he told IANS.

However, Kumar assured that IndianOil’s refinery operations remain stable despite global challenges.

"I assure you that all our 10 refineries are currently operating at over 100 per cent capacity," he said.

Kumar said India’s energy strategy continues to focus on three key pillars -- energy security, affordability and sustainability.

"We have to balance all three together," he added.

--IANS

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