PM Modi condemns attacks on UAE, thanks leadership for taking care of Indian community amid crisis

Abu Dhabi, May 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condemned the attacks on UAE and praised President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's leadership for showing restraint and courage during the difficult times.

During his meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, PM Modi expressed gratitude to UAE government and the royal family for taking care of Indian community during the difficult time.

PM Modi said, "We strongly condemn the attack that took place in the UAE. The way the UAE was targeted is unacceptable in any form. In these difficult circumstances, the restraint and courage you demonstrated are highly commendable."

"We congratulate you for the steps taken under your leadership for maintaining national unity, security and territorial integrity. In such challenging times, the way you cared for the Indian community and looked after them like members of your own family, I express my heartfelt appreciation to the UAE government and the royal family for that, he added.

PM Modi also expressed gratitude to UAE President for extending a warm welcome to him.

He said, "I express heartfelt gratitude to you for the warm welcome. Just like you said - I have come to my second home. This sentiment is a huge capital of my life. Your Air Force jets escorted me today. This is an honour to the people of India."

PM Modi stressed that keeping Strait of Hormuz open, free and safe remains India's highest priority and called for adherence to international laws in this matter.

He said, "The impact of the war-like situation in the West Asia conflict is being felt across the world. India has always given priority to dialogue and diplomacy for resolving issues. Keeping Hormuz free, open and safe is our highest priority. In this matter, adherence to international laws is essential."

Expressing India's support for UAE, PM Modi said, "India stands shoulder to shoulder with the UAE in every situation and will continue to do so in the future as well. India is ready to provide every possible support for the restoration of peace and stability at the earliest."

Earlier after according a ceremonial guard of honour upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi, PM Modi posted on social media: "I extend my thanks to my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, for his gracious gesture in receiving me at Abu Dhabi Airport. And I look forward to our discussions aimed at strengthening the ties between India and the UAE across key sectors, such as energy, investment, supply chains, and more."

--IANS

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