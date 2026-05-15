Babil Khan gets heartfelt birthday wish from mom Sutapa Sikdar: Falak tak naam ho Tera Roshan...

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Actor Babil Khan is celebrating his 27th birthday on Friday. Commemorating the special day, his mother, Sutapa Sikdar, compiled a heartfelt wish for her son on social media.

Dropping a photo collage of Babil on her official Instagram handle, Sutapa penned on Insta, "Falak tak naam ho Tera Roshan ..bas tu zameen pe Kadam jamaye rakhna ..Qareeb Chaand taare hon.. sukoon ki nindiya ko Palko mein basaye rehna !!aameen saalgirah Mubarak !!meri jaan meri Umar tumhe lag jaaye …love you babilaa (red heart emojis) happy birthday! The tiny paw print have become size 10 now! Travel wide travel well travel to be wise and you will swell!! (sic)."

It was a working birthday for Babil, which, according to him, is the “best kind of celebration.”

Talking about this, Babil said, “Over the years, I’ve realized there’s honestly no better way for me to spend my birthday than working. Being on set, surrounded by people who are all coming together to create something meaningful, feels incredibly special.”

Babil is presently busy with the second schedule of his upcoming project in Mumbai.

“I feel very grateful that I get to do what I love so deeply, and there’s something beautiful about spending this day doing the one thing that grounds me the most. For me, it’s the best kind of celebration, just being present, learning, creating, and doing the work,” the 'Logout' actor went on to add.

Babil started shooting for the project in March. The primary schedule took place in Bhopal. He has even undergone training in Muay Thai for this yet-to-be-titled drama.

Going by a source close to IANS, Babil even took various classes to learn the MMA form that originates in Thailand.

Starting his cinematic journey as a camera assistant in his father, Irrfan Khan's "Qarib Qarib Single", Babil made his acting debut with Anvita Dutt's psychological drama "Qala", along with Triptii Dimri.

--IANS

pm/