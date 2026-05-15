May 15, 2026 3:49 PM हिंदी

Tara Sutaria shares experience of sharing Cannes 2026 platform with skilled, powerful, beautiful women

Tara Sutaria shares experience of sharing Cannes 2026 platform with skilled, powerful, beautiful women

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria, who made her debut at Cannes 2026, has shared her experience of sharing the platform with fellow women who are skilled, powerful, beautiful, intelligent, and everything all at once.

The actress represented India at one of the world’s most prestigious film festivals, and was also honoured at the Women In Cinema Gala hosted by the Red Sea International Film Foundation, an evening dedicated to celebrating powerful female voices and contributions to global storytelling.

Expressing her emotions about the honour, Tara shared, “It feels very, very special. I'm just so happy, I'm so humbled, I'm so thrilled to be in a room full of women who are so celebrated and skilled, powerful, fabulous, beautiful, intelligent, just everything all at once. And to just celebrate our differences, our likenesses, our sameness, and to really celebrate coming together and this wonderful amalgamation of so many things that we share in common”.

She further mentioned, “Of course, our love for cinema and storytelling. And I'm really happy that the Red Sea Film Foundation and everyone at Cannes invited us to be here, and to share this honor with them feels really lovely”.

Tara’s Cannes debut quickly became one of the most talked-about moments on social media, with fans and fashion enthusiasts praising both her red carpet appearances and her graceful representation of Indian cinema on a global platform. From couture fashion moments to heartfelt interactions, the actress brought a perfect blend of glamour and sincerity to the festival.

As anticipation continues to build around her upcoming projects, including ‘Toxic’, Tara Sutaria’s memorable Cannes 2026 debut has undoubtedly marked the beginning of an exciting new chapter in her journey on the international stage.

--IANS

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