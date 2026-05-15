Priya Dutt digs out rare throwback pic with young Sanjay Dutt and late father Sunil Dutt

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt's sister and politician Priya Dutt on Friday, took a trip down memory lane.

She shared a series of beautiful family pictures, including a rare throwback featuring a young Sanjay Dutt alongside their father, Sunil Dutt, from a time when the legendary actor was still present with amidst them.

The politician appeared to pay a tribute to the bonds that shaped her life, and celebrates both family and chosen relationships over the years.

In the first picture that seemed to be a throwback picture, a young Sanjay Dutt can be seen posing with family members, while Sunil Dutt sits in the center, as his family gathers around him.

Sharing the pictures, Priya wrote,“Over the years, life has gifted me so many beautiful bonds...

some that I was born into, and some that became family along the way. Through every high and low, these are the people who have filled my life with love, strength, warmth & purpose. Forever grateful for every heart that has walked this journey with me.”

In another picture, Sanjay Dutt was seen playfully pulling Priya’s cheeks.

For the uninitiated, Sunil Dutt passed away on May 25, 2005, after suffering a heart attack in Mumbai.

Sunil Dutt was considered as one of Indian cinema’s most respected personalities. He delivered superhit movies like Mother India, Waqt, Padosan and Mujhe Jeene Do.

Beyond his life as an actor, he also served in public life as a politician and later became a Union Minister.

Sunil Dutt was married to Bollywood superstar Nargis.

–IANS

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