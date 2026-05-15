BJP says PM Modi's five-nation visit will bring diplomatic solution to global crisis

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Friday exhibited confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's five-nation visit is in India's interest and will bring a "diplomatic solution" to the global fuel crisis arising out of the West Asia conflict.

PM Modi began his five-nation tour from May 15 to 20, covering the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy. The visit aims to deepen India’s strategic and economic partnerships across key sectors, including energy, defence, technology, green transition and trade.

Talking to IANS, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said, "Amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, PM Modi’s visit to five countries is certainly very important for India. In these countries, the Prime Minister will strongly present India’s viewpoint. This will strengthen India’s position, and the country's role will emerge even more strongly."

Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav highlighted that a large number of Indians live and work in the UAE, which is also being visited by PM Modi as part of his tour.

"The Prime Minister is working towards strengthening diplomatic ties," he said.

Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal referred to PM Modi's appeal to citizens to reduce the consumption of diesel and petrol due to the global surge in crude oil prices.

"The initiative based on PM Modi's appeal has already begun," he told IANS.

He added: "The Prime Minister is also visiting Gulf nations and other countries to find a diplomatic solution to this issue."

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana said that the Prime Minister engages with other nations based on India's interests.

He mentioned: "PM Modi's five-nation visit will be successful in terms of the country's welfare, involving international relations, trade and the ongoing global crisis."

BJP MP Rahul Sinha echoed that the Prime Minister's visit is crucial in order to bring an improvement in the current global situation and further improve India's diplomatic ties with other nations.

"I believe this visit by PM Modi will play a significant role in world peace," he asserted.

BJP MP Ghulam Ali Khatana noted improvement in India's diplomatic ties since PM Modi assumed power in 2014.

He said: "It is one of PM Modi's visions that the nations which earlier did not do trade with us, are now willing to invest in India."

He emphasised that today countries like Russia, America, the Middle East and even the European Union want to make investments in the country and have even opened their markets for India.

--IANS

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