India-UAE friendship 'very strong', will work together to build better future for planet: PM Modi

Abu Dhabi, May 15 (IANS) Emphasising that the India-UAE friendship remains "very strong", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that both countries would continue to work together to build a better future for the planet.

"The friendship between India and UAE is very strong! Our nations will keep working together with the aim of building a better future for our planet," PM Modi stated after holding "wide-ranging and productive" talks with the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both leaders discussed further strengthening of the bilateral partnership. Discussions centered on areas of energy, trade and investment, blue economy, technology including fintech, defence and people-to-people ties among others. They also shared perspectives on the developments in West Asia and other global issues.

"Prime Minister Modi strongly condemned the recent attacks on the UAE, as well as attempts to violate its sovereignty and territorial integrity. The leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to peace, stability and prosperity," the MEA stated.

The visit also witnessed exchange of important agreements in areas of energy, defence, infrastructure including shipping, advanced technology - imparting further momentum to the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"In a significant step, the UAE also announced investments of USD 5 billion in India which will further strengthen our markets and infrastructure. The visit has given a major boost to India’s energy security," the MEA added.

During his meeting with the UAE President, PM Modi also expressed his gratitude to the country's government and the royal family for taking care of the Indian community during the difficult time.

"We strongly condemn the attack that took place in the UAE. The way the UAE was targeted is unacceptable in any form. In these difficult circumstances, the restraint and courage you demonstrated are highly commendable. We congratulate you for the steps taken under your leadership for maintaining national unity, security and territorial integrity. In such challenging times, the way you cared for the Indian community and looked after them like members of your own family, I express my heartfelt appreciation to the UAE government and the royal family for that," said PM Modi.

He stressed that keeping the Strait of Hormuz open, free and safe remains India's highest priority and called for adherence to international laws in this matter.

"The impact of the war-like situation in the West Asia conflict is being felt across the world. India has always given priority to dialogue and diplomacy for resolving issues. Keeping Hormuz free, open and safe is our highest priority. In this matter, adherence to international laws is essential."

Expressing India's support for the UAE, PM Modi said, "India stands shoulder to shoulder with the UAE in every situation and will continue to do so in the future as well. India is ready to provide every possible support for the restoration of peace and stability at the earliest."

--IANS

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