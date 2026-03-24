Samir Soni says he’d ‘rather quit acting than play supporting roles after 25 years’: It’s time to play the lead

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Bollywood actor Samir Soni, on Tuesday, made a strong statement about his career.

The actor expressed his thoughts saying he would rather quit acting than continue playing supporting roles after over two decades in the industry.

Taking to his social media account, the actor shared a candid yet strong post expressing his thoughts.

“I rather ‘quit’ acting… Than play a ‘good’ son, brother husband, father or any other supporting role! After waiting for over 25 yrs. It’s my time to play the lead now,” it read.

The post featured a close-up picture of Samir Soni in a red T-shirt, looking intense, probably reflecting the mood of his message.

He also added the hashtag #latenightmusings, hinting that the post came from a moment of late-night reflection.

Talking about Samir, the actor has been a familiar face in films and television.

He is known for his roles in movies like Fashion, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, where he shared screen space with Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse.

He has also appeared in films such as Baghban, Vivah and Student of the Year, often playing impactful supporting roles, and with Fashion earning him appreciation.

On the personal front, Samir Soni is married to the 80s star of Bollywood, Neelam Kothari.

A popular star of the late ’80s and ’90s, Neelam had gone onto feature in several hit films like Ilzaam, Love 86, Khudgarz and Hum Saath Saath Hain, and was known for her on-screen charm and strong screen presence.

Her on-screen pairing with Bollywood superstar Govinda was a superhit back then. After stepping away from films, she successfully forrayed into jewellery design and entrepreneurship.

Samir and Neelam’s love story is one of second chances in their respective lives. Both Samir and Neelam had earlier gone through failed marriages before finding each other.

The two met through common friends and gradually developed a strong bond. After dating for a few years, they got married on January 23, 2011, in an intimate ceremony.

The couple, after a few years, adopted a daughter, Ahana, in 2013, and often share glimpses of their family life on social media.

Neelam and Samir was seen together in the show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

–IANS

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