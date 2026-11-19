New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Thursday introduced several key reforms to strengthen social security delivery, including Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) for members, reducing minimum PF balance requirement from 25 per cent to 10 per cent as well as reducing waiting period for final withdrawal from 12 months to 2 months.

Labour Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya chaired the 240th meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), here.

The Board approved a proposal to introduce the Systematic Withdrawal Plan, which will enable retiring EPF members to receive their accumulated provident fund savings in periodic instalments instead of withdrawing the entire amount in one go.

This reform will enable retiring members to withdraw their accumulated provident fund savings at regular intervals, such as monthly, quarterly or half-yearly, based on their preference. This facility would provide members with a structured source of periodic income while allowing the remaining corpus to continue generating returns, thereby helping augment their retirement income and supplement their pension benefits.

The facility would be entirely voluntary, with no compulsion on members to opt for withdrawals. The option may also be extended to eligible family members/beneficiaries, ensuring greater flexibility and financial security for the family. This aims to ensure stable post-retirement income, reduce reinvestment risks, strengthen fund sustainability, and facilitate the extension of social security coverage to gig and platform workers.

SWP will enable members to convert their retirement savings into a stable and predictable stream of systematic withdrawals post-retirement, while preserving ownership of the underlying corpus.

Approximately 6.32 lakh EPF members aged above 55 years possess provident fund accumulations exceeding Rs 5 lakh are expected to be the primary beneficiaries of the proposed SWP framework during the initial phase.

In case of the member's death during the payout period, the nominee or dependent will be able to withdraw the remaining balance or continue receiving periodic payments. The initiative will enhance retirement financial security by providing members with a flexible, regular and reliable income stream, while safeguarding their families' interests.

Apart from the immediate potential beneficiaries indicated above, the SWP scheme is likely to attract many other PF members retiring in the future who seek an additional post-retirement stream of withdrawals from their accumulated PF corpus.

The Board also approved the provisions relating to the minimum balance requirement and waiting period for withdrawal, with a view to safeguarding the long-term social security interests of EPF members.

Now, the minimum balance requirement for EPF has been reduced from existing 25 per cent to 10 per cent and waiting period has been reduced from 12 months to 2 months.

The changes aim to provide greater financial flexibility to EPF members while safeguarding their long-term social security interests, according to the Labour Ministry.

The Board approved amendments to EDLI Scheme, 2026, to facilitate resolution of pending legacy exemption cases and provide a six-month window to eligible establishments for renewal of expired exemptions, along with relief from contributions, interest and penal damages for the verified transitional period.

This will provide relief to eligible establishments by facilitating the settlement of pending and expired exemption cases, with a six-month window for renewal and relaxation from contributions, interest and penal damages for the verified transitional period.

The proposed amendments aim to resolve long-pending exemption cases under the earlier EDLI Scheme, 1976, and address difficulties faced by establishments during the transition to the new Scheme.

This will help establishments that have been maintaining group insurance policies for their employees but could not complete formal exemption or renewal procedures due to administrative and procedural difficulties.

The Board in-principle approved to permit investment of up to 3 per cent of fresh accretion in eligible Alternative Investment Funds, within the existing overall investment ceiling, initially through government-backed entities.

The decision aims to diversify EPFO's investment portfolio while ensuring prescribed safeguards and investment oversight.

Proposals concerning surrender of exemption by 27 establishments and cancellation of exemption in four establishments were also reviewed in the meeting.

--IANS

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