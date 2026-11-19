New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) India and the United States held the 23rd India-US Military Cooperation Group (MCG) meeting in New Delhi on November 17-18, with talks focusing on deepening collaboration in niche technology and the cyber domain, joint exercises, combat medicine and operational logistics, Headquarters of the Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) stated.

The meeting was co-chaired by Air Marshal Tejinder Singh, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC), and Lt Gen George B. Rowell of the US Indo-Pacific Command.

“India and US conducted the 23rd India-US Military Cooperation MCG Meeting in New Delhi from 17-18 Nov 26, Co-chaired by Air Marshal Tejinder Singh CISC and Lt Gen George B. Rowell, US Indo-Pacific Command,” HQ IDS posted on X.

According to HQ IDS, the talks focused on advancing cooperation in emerging domains and areas of shared mutual interest under the Framework for India-US Major Defence Partnership 2025.

“Talks focused on advancing cooperation in emerging domains and areas of shared mutual interest under the Framework for India-US Major Defence Partnership 2025, deepening collaboration in Niche Technology and Cyber Domain, Joint Exercises, Combat Medicine and Operational Logistics. Both sides reaffirmed commitment to enhanced Interoperability and Security,” it stated.

Earlier this month, the fifth edition of the bilateral tri-service Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) amphibious Exercise Tiger Triumph 2026 between India and the US was held in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

“Tiger Triumph represents the growing strength, sophistication, and shared commitment of the US-India Major Defence Partnership. Our bilateral training reinforces our shared commitment to regional stability, refines our combined operational coordination, and prepares our forces to rapidly respond to crises and natural disasters in the region,” US Pacific Fleet Vice Commander Rear Admiral Joaquin Martinez de Pinillos had said.

On October 28, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on the sidelines of the 13th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) in the Philippines’ Cebu, during which both sides took stock of progress on operational coordination, information sharing, and defence industrial cooperation.

“The two leaders hailed the one-year anniversary of the Framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership. They took stock of progress on operational coordination, information sharing, and defense industrial cooperation. They noted the recent bilateral exercise Yudh Abhyas, which highlighted the many areas of progress in the defence relationship,” the US Department of War had said in a statement.

--IANS

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