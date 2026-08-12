Sameera Reddy celebrates father’s 93rd birthday, says, ‘Every year I wait to make this video’

Mumbai, August 12 (IANS) Actress Sameera Reddy celebrated her father Reddy Garu’s 93rd birthday on August 12 with a heartfelt video.

Giving fans a glimpse of their close bond, she shared a video featuring her father and expressed gratitude for being able to celebrate another milestone with him.

Sameera also she looks forward to making similar birthday videos for years to come.

Sharing the video on her social media account, Sameera wrote, “Keep on running Papa 93 yrs Happy birthday Reddy Garu . We love you. Every year I wait to make this video . And I pray to keep doing so . #grateful.”

In the video, Reddy Garu can be seen speaking about what keeps him feeling young and energetic even at this age.

He attributed his strength and youthful spirit to his mindset and, importantly, the love and presence of his family and his three daughters.

For the uninitiated, Sameera has two elder sisters, Meghna Reddy and Sushma Reddy. Meghna is a former model and television presenter, while Sushma has worked as a model, VJ, actress and producer.

Sameera, who was born and raised in Mumbai, made her acting debut with Maine Dil Tujhko Diya in 2002. She went on to work across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu cinema. Her filmography includes Darna Mana Hai, Musafir, Jai Chiranjeeva, Taxi No. 9211, Ashok, Race, Vaaranam Aayiram, De Dana Dan, Aakrosh, Vettai and Tezz.

On the personal front, Sameera married entrepreneur Akshai Varde in January 2014 in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. The couple have two children, son Hans and daughter Nyra.

After stepping away from mainstream acting, Sameera found a new space on social media, where she has built a strong following by openly discussing motherhood, body image, parenting, family and everyday life.

–IANS

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